Workers Age by Industry and Area Dashboard

Users will be able to select county, Workforce Development Area (WDA), or Pennsylvania to view the employment level and percent of total employment for various age groups. Industry data are available for all industries, 2-digit sector, 3-digit subsector, and 4-digit industry levels, thereby offering four levels of granularity. Data can be used to identify industries with high percentages of older workers that will potentially need replacement in the near future. Data can also be used to identify industries with high percentages of youth employment. Data are not seasonally adjusted, so seasonal variations occur between quarters. Youth employment experiences dramatic seasonal changes especially between the second and third quarters. Data are produced by the U.S. Census Bureau in collaboration with the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis.

We suggest viewing the dashboard using the “full screen” button located in the bottom right-hand corner. The button is a diagonal arrow with two arrow heads.