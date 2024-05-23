UC System Quick Tips

Logging In
Username and Password Questions
Logging into the UC system just got easier.
If you forgot your username or password, simply choose the "Forgot Username/Password?" link from the login page. You will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed. If you don't receive an email, you must call the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284 to make sure the correct email address is on file.
If you submit all the information to receive a reset email but are directed to our Contact Us page, this means you entered something incorrectly. We recommend trying again or giving us a call.
Are you experiencing a login loop?
The login process will stall for users who have not recently logged in. If you have not logged in within the past few weeks, you will see this warning:
When this happens, close the window, and choose the link to retrieve your password. You will receive an email. Follow the instructions in that email to reset your password.
Issue Codes
Understanding your Benefit Summary
|What you see
|What it means
|What comes next
Monetarily Ineligible
You did not have adequate wages and/or credit weeks reported by your employer(s) during the base year period.
Please review your financial determination for accuracy.
If your employer(s) failed to report all your wages and/or credit weeks, you may file a wage protest for assistance. You may be required to provide documentation such as pay stubs or your most recent W-2.
Active Issues
Payment will not be made until issues are resolved.
UC Customer Service staff will reach out to resolve your issue.
Inactive
You must file weeks on a timely basis. The system will allow you to file every week. Because of extremely high volume, right now you can go back 8 weeks without penalty.
If you have a claim that has not yet expired and still has a balance available, you will be presented with this message if you have not filed for benefits for 8 weeks or more.
For more information on what you should do, please access the Weekly Certification Messages User Guide (PDF).
Debit Card
Payment made, check your debit card.
You will see a transaction number that will confirm your payment on your dashboard.
Direct Deposit
Payment made, check your bank account.
You will see a transaction number that will confirm your payment on your dashboard.
In Progress
Your claim now shows an “in progress” message when you have filed a claim and have not yet received payments. This message will show while L&I determines whether or not you are eligible for benefits, including during the determination period.
Once you see a payment date, you should expect to receive your payment via debit card or direct deposit within 1 to 2 business days. Please allow extra days for holidays and weekends.
Disqualified
Payment will not occur because you were denied benefits. The determination explaining your denial is in your message center. NOTE: Determinations made prior to June 8, 2021, are not in your message center.
You should refer to any eligibility issue codes for more information on why you were considered ineligible for that week.
Not Applicable
This is a status you see for week #1 of your claim. This signifies a waiting week, which is not payable per PA UC law. For the duration of the pandemic declaration, waiting weeks were waived and you could see that this will change to a date when payment is processed.
You may also see “Not Applicable” if you have excessive earnings for the week and are therefore not eligible for a payment. Learn more about working part-time and filing for benefits.
Outstanding Claim Issues
The grid below shows potentially disqualifying issues that are under review
Some examples of Issue Descriptions are:
- Non-separation: Refers to any issues on your claim that are not related to leaving your employment.
- Not Totally Unemployed: Weeks when you worked full-time or may have earnings greater than your weekly benefit rate plus your partial benefit credit.
Access a full alphabetical list of issues and their meanings online.
Browser Tips
Clearing Cache and Cookies
Clearing the cache and cookies from a web browser is an important first step for almost any troubleshooting for internet browsing. The 'cache' is a tool used by your internet browser to speed up the page loading process. However, sometimes it can cause a problem when websites are updated and developed, as files saved in the cache may conflict with what's actually coded into the website.
To learn more about how to clear cache and cookies for each browser type, visit tips for Google Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox.
Configuration Settings
Change your messaging alert settings
The UC Benefits system automatically defaults to paper mail for claim confirmation. When you log into your account, please be sure to change the alert messaging preference to email.
To learn how to update your settings, please watch our How to Change Communication Preferences video.
Filing Certifications
Weekly Certification Confirmation
The UC Benefits system will not provide you with a confirmation email after filing. Instead, you will see a confirmation page within the system. As you are filing, you may track your progress by referencing the green status bar at the top of each page. When the "Complete" section is checked green, you are done filing for that week.
Weekly Certification Confirmation Example: