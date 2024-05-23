Section 7321 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (P.L. 116-92) (NDAA) added 172 Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) list. These chemicals are subject to TRI reporting requirements starting with Reporting Year 2020, with TRI reporting forms due by July 1, 2021.

On February 19, 2020, EPA published an updated list of PFAS added to the TRI list by the NDAA. This updated list contains 172 PFAS. The prior version contained 160 PFAS. Twelve PFAS were removed from the prior list and twenty-four PFAS were added to create this updated list.



https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/list-pfas-added-tri-ndaa

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Program reporting guidelines and has no additional TRI requirements. The department is responsible for processing the TRI reports and the related TRI reporting fees (see ‘Pennsylvania Fee Requirements’ below).

Reports covering the prior calendar year must be submitted annually by July 1. Pennsylvania is a partner in the TRI State Data Exchange. TRI data for Pennsylvania facilities is reported via the internet to the EPA Central Data Exchange (CDX) using the EPA TRI-MEweb (TRI-ME) software. This data exchange allows EPA's CDX to automatically forward copies of electronic TRI submissions from Pennsylvania facilities to the Department of Labor & Industry. The reporting facility will receive instant receipt confirmation of its submission from the CDX. This method of reporting reduces the burden of dual reporting for Pennsylvania facilities and eliminates hardcopy TRI submissions. This also allows both EPA and Pennsylvania to process TRI reports more efficiently and with reduced potential for data entry errors.

If you have any questions about the CDX submission process, e-mail epa.cdx@csc.com or call toll free: 1-888-890-1995 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For additional information about CDX, please go to http://cdx.epa.gov.

If you wish to file a hard copy, please contact the CDX for guidance. If your facility is permitted to file a hard copy, the form must be submitted to both EPA and the department.