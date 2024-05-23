PA Workforce Development Board

Skip to agency navigation
    The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (WDB) is dedicated to supporting economic growth and workforce training in the state. Collaborating with the Department of Labor & Industry, WDB ensures job seekers, workers, training providers, and employers receive the necessary assistance and resources for a robust workforce.


    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (PA WDB) advises the governor on workforce strategy. It helps align education and economic goals. The governor appoints most of the members. These members are from various sectors. These sectors include business, labor, education, and economic development. Also, the board includes seven state agency leaders and four General Assembly members.

    The PA WDB's mission is to balance the state's workforce. It does this by considering employer and worker needs. It oversees various programs across departments and agencies. It also guides policymakers, evaluates performance, and suggests improvements.

    PA WDB Committees

    The PA WDB accomplishes its mission through the work of its committees. The Board currently has 11 committees aligned with the six broad goals in Pennsylvania's 2024-2028 WIOA Combined State Plan. Several committees support Goal 6: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Critical Industries.

    All committees meet at least quarterly to develop a subject matter expertise in a certain workforce development policy area, monitor implementation of the WIOA Combined State Plan, identify and share best practices, identify opportunities for the state to support local workforce development initiatives, and recommend strategies to improve the workforce development system.

    Committees: 

    • Agriculture (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
    • Apprenticeship and Career & Technical Education (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 1)
    • Barrier Remediation (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 5)
    • Construction Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
    • Continuous Improvement of the PA CareerLink® System (Supports WIOA Plan 4)
    • Education Workforce Shortage (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
    • Healthcare Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
    • Industry Partnerships and Employer Engagement (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 2)
    • Manufacturing (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6) ​
    • Reentry (Supports multiple WIOA Plan goals)
    • Youth (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 3)

    PA WDB Quarterly Meeting Schedule

    Future Meeting Dates
    • August 14, 2024 | Hybrid

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Location and log-in information forthcoming

    • November 19, 2024 | Hybrid

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Location and log-in information forthcoming

    Past Meeting Dates
    • February 13, 2024 | Virtual on Zoom

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Briefing Book (PDF) 
    PA WIOA Combined State Plan 2024-2028 Draft (PDF) 
    Public Comment Tracker (PDF) 

    • May 7, 2024 | Hybrid: In-Person at Google’s Pittsburgh Headquarters and Virtual on Google Meet

    10 a.m.
    Briefing Book (PDF)

    Contact the PA WDB

    If you have a question or comment for the PA WDB, please email the Board at RA-LI-PAWDB@pa.gov.