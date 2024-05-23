To make a payment for uploaded or FTP reports, login to UCMS two business days after submitting the file. Select "Quarterly Reporting" from the left navigation bar. Select "Manage Uploaded Files." Select the file you wish to pay, and then select "Pay Now," which takes you to the "Make a Payment" page. Only one file can be selected per payment transaction, and the total amount due as calculated by UCMS must be paid. For TPAs who want to make ACH Credit payments on behalf of their clients, we encourage you to use the ACH Credit CCD+ format.

If you want to make a payment immediately after uploading a file, click on "UCMS Home," and then "Make a Payment." As the money due for the report will not be shown there, you will need to make a pre-payment of contributions, interest and/or penalty, which will pay the report when it posts to the account.