Employers can use Internet Explorer, Edge, Firefox, or Chrome to access the UC Management System (UCMS).
Creating an Administrative User Account will allow you to access UCMS. You will need to:
- Enter your business information;
- Review the Terms and Conditions;
- Enter your administrative user information;
- Create a password; and
- Answer three hint questions.
UCMS will assign a Keystone (user) ID. Enter your newly assigned Keystone ID and password and click "Login" to access UCMS. Visit the How to Register Online Guide for additional instructions.
After creating a password and answering your hint questions, you will get a summary page. Click "Next." Your administrative user account has been created and your Keystone (user) ID will be displayed.
To reset a forgotten password, go to the UCMS login page and enter your Keystone (user) ID. Select the "Forgot Password?" button. You must correctly answer at least two of the three hint questions. You will then be able to create a new password following the criteria displayed to the right of the screen.
NOTE: You will not be able to re-use any of your 10 previous passwords.
On the UCMS home page, select "Employer Profile" from the left navigation bar. Select "Manage Representatives." Click the "Add New Representative" link. Add the TPA's 10-digit account number, today's date, and select the functions the TPA will perform. Click "Submit;" you will receive a message confirming that a representative has been added. If the TPA will perform multiple functions; click "OK" and the system will return to the "Manage Representatives" page where additional functions can be added. TPAs can also access UCMS and tell us who their clients are. If both the TPA and client agree, we will have what is now known as power of attorney.
There are several options that employers can use to electronically file their UC tax and wage data. These options are Online filing, File Upload through the employer portal, or File Transfer Protocol (FTP). The Online filing option should be used only if the number of employees in your entity is 100 or less. If the number of employees exceeds 100, you will need to either File Upload or FTP. For information on the file layouts and formats for electronic reporting of UC tax and wage data by File Upload or FTP, please review the UC-2010 handbook.
Employers who are unable to comply with the electronic filing requirement may request a temporary waiver which allows you to submit your quarterly wage and tax reports via paper. Employers without a department approved waiver whose reports are not filed electronically will be charged a penalty equal to 15 percent of the contribution amount, with a minimum of $125 and a maximum of $450.
Employers who are unable to comply with the electronic payment requirement may complete a waiver request form stating the reason for non-compliance and the anticipated date electronic payment will begin. The request must be returned to the address on the form. The department will review each request and issue a determination. Failure to comply can result in a penalty of 10% of the payment, up to a maximum of $500 with a minimum of $25 per occurrence.
The best way to file a quarterly report showing 100 employees or less is the Online filing method, where employees' names can be pre-populated for you. On the UCMS home page, select "Quarterly Reporting" from the left navigation bar. Select "File Quarterly Report." Select the "Online" radio button as the filing method. On the subsequent pages, enter the employee and wage information. Clicking "Submit" will file the report. Payment may be made by clicking the "Make Payment" button. Visit the How to File a Quartely Report Online Guide for additional information.
NOTE: When using the Online filing method, use the "SAVE" button about every 15 minutes to avoid timing out of the system.
Employee information that is pre-populated will display the names and Social Security numbers that were reported for the last four quarters. Non-populated will be blank. To allow for accurate calculation of taxable wages, we recommend the use of the pre-populated option.
When filing online, if the listed employee does not have wages to report, click on the box to the left of the Social Security number and click the button "Remove Selected Employees." You will receive a message to confirm; Click "Yes." This action will not affect previous quarters.
Use the "Print Screen" option on your computer to print each page of the report.
Employers with more than 100 employees must file wage detail electronically via File Upload or File Transfer Protocol (FTP). For tips and information on the file layouts and formats for electronic reporting of UC tax and wage data by File Upload or FTP, please review the UC-2010 handbook.
The department has developed a program to assist with creating a .CSV file. The program and instructions, as well as a PDF tutorial on How to Upload a Quarterly Report File are available on the UCMS page.
Authenticate your user id on the UCMS site by logging in and successfully answering the Shared Secret Questions before submitting a file via FTP.
When uploading or using File Transfer Protocol (FTP) to file a quarterly report, we strongly suggest checking the file for errors by running it through the UCMS File Validation Tool available on UCMS.
To make a payment for uploaded or FTP reports, login to UCMS two business days after submitting the file. Select "Quarterly Reporting" from the left navigation bar. Select "Manage Uploaded Files." Select the file you wish to pay, and then select "Pay Now," which takes you to the "Make a Payment" page. Only one file can be selected per payment transaction, and the total amount due as calculated by UCMS must be paid. For TPAs who want to make ACH Credit payments on behalf of their clients, we encourage you to use the ACH Credit CCD+ format.
If you want to make a payment immediately after uploading a file, click on "UCMS Home," and then "Make a Payment." As the money due for the report will not be shown there, you will need to make a pre-payment of contributions, interest and/or penalty, which will pay the report when it posts to the account.
You can use the following electronic methods to make a payment: ACH Debit, ACH Credit or credit card. You may also pay by check, however, payments of contributions, reimbursement of benefit charges, interest and/or penalties are required to be remitted electronically through the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) if the total liability for a payment period is, or at any point was, $5,000 or more. Failure to make payment electronically will result in a penalty equal to the greater of $25 or 10% of the remittance amount, up to a maximum of $500.
To use ACH Debit, provide us with your banking information and select the date for the payment to be deducted from your account. To use ACH Credit, we will provide our ACH Credit addendum and our banking information for you to take to your bank for authorization.
Entering bank information does not automatically submit a payment. After entering bank information click "Continue" to return to the "Payment Methods" page. Continue the payment process until you get your payment confirmation. TIP: Confirm that your bank information and date is correct before "submitting" payment.
To make a payment by check, select "Make a Payment" from the left navigation bar. Select the appropriate radio button showing the amount of payment. Click "Continue." Select the "Print Payment Voucher" radio button and click "Continue." Click "Print Voucher" and mail the voucher and check to the address shown. Place the UC account number in the memo section of the check. However, payments of contributions, reimbursement of benefit charges, interest and/or penalties are required to be remitted electronically through the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) if the total liability for a payment period is, or at any point was, $5,000 or more. Failure to make payment electronically will result in a penalty equal to the greater of $25 or 10% of the remittance amount, up to a maximum of $500.
If there is a credit on your account, you can use it when filing your next quarterly report. On the "Make a Payment" page, select the "Pay Partial Amount" radio button and deduct the amount of the credit from the amount due for the quarter being filed.
There are several options available to you. If you have completed the POA or 'handshake' between you and your client, you can use the Online reporting if the number of employees for that client is 100 or less. If the number of employees exceeds 100, you will need to either file upload or FTP. If your file size is 500 kb or less, you can upload files via the UCMS application. For files that are uploaded via the UCMS application you will receive confirmation of file receipt and processing status. If your file size is over 500 kb but less than 500 mb, you must upload files via the FTP server. For files that are uploaded via the FTP server and if you provided an e-mail address, you will receive an e-mail notification when there is an acknowledgement file. Once a file is accepted and the system processes the data, you can check the status of your file in the Manage Uploaded Files portal in UCMS. You are encouraged to submit a Pre-File before submitting your quarterly tax files. A PDF tutorial on the pre-file process is available on the UCMS page.
The Pre-File process is used to provide accurate account numbers and contribution rate information for your clients in order to facilitate increased accuracy for filing and payment of quarterly UC reports. New clients without an account number and clients for whom you do not know the account number, can also be included in the Pre-File showing the employer account number as "AppliedFor". The system will return either the existing account number for the client or assign a new account number. Only those clients who have covered PA employment should be included on your Pre-File. Pre-Files are uploaded via the FTP server and you will get an e-mail notification when the Match File is available. In addition to the account numbers and contribution rates, the Match File also provides any total approved credits, total amount due, registration and/or report delinquencies for each client, if applicable. A PDF tutorial on the pre-file process is available on the UCMS page.
To register as a TPA, follow the steps shown in FAQ #4 to obtain a Keystone (user) ID and password. After logging in to UCMS, select the TPA radio button and click "Submit." Enter the Employer Representative information and click "Submit." You will then have been successfully added as a TPA in UCMS and the 10-digit TPA identifier will be displayed. You will need to provide this identifier to your client who will add you as their representative in UCMS (see FAQ #6). A PDF tutorial on how to register as a TPA is available on the UCMS page.
To logoff, select "Log Off" from the left navigation bar. DO NOT close the window by selecting the "X" at the top-right corner of the screen. If a user closes out of the UCMS session by closing the window (selecting the "X" in the top-right corner), the next time they access UCMS they will get a blank screen with just the navigation menu. If you get a blank screen with just the navigation menu, click "Log Off" and then log back in.
For more information, employers may call Employer Tax Services at 866-403-6163 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Employers may also email the department at: UCTaxServices@pa.gov.