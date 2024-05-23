Admissions at CTI at HGAC

The first step to starting your education journey at CTI at HGAC is to pick the program you want to pursue. Our institute in Johnstown, PA, offers 10 program options for those seeking technical careers. You can choose from programs in a wide variety of fields such as culinary arts, healthcare, business, welding and more. Ready to find the right fit for your career goals?

Please note that if you need specialized assistance selecting a program, our dedicated team will assist you through a vocational evaluation, assessing strengths, interests, and preferences to guide you in identifying the appropriate vocational goal/training program.