Request Information about the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI)

About CTI
The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.
CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.
Our associate degree programs:
- Medical office assistant
- Culinary arts
- Networking technology
Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:
- Automotive technology
- Culinary arts
- Early Childhood Education
- Nursing
- Welding technology
Our essential workplace skills programs:
- Distribution and Warehousing
- For the Office
- Maintenance and Building Trades