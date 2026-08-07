Harrisburg, PA – As haunted attractions prepare for their upcoming fall season, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding operators that they must submit an approved safety plan before applying for permits for performers under the age of 18. L&I is also encouraging parents of child performers to talk with their children about their experiences at work to ensure they feel safe and are being treated fairly.

“The Shapiro Administration is unwavering in its commitment to protecting workers, particularly our youngest workers,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “For many young people, the Halloween season is an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and build confidence. Every child performer deserves a safe workplace where the law is followed. That’s why haunted attraction operators must develop and submit safety plans that identify potential risks and explain how those risks will be addressed before permits for minors are issued. We also want parents and young performers to know that L&I is a resource to answer questions, investigate concerns, and help protect workers’ rights.”

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, L&I has made protecting workers’ rights a priority, returning over $18.57 million in unpaid wages to workers across the Commonwealth through the enforcement of state labor laws. While this commitment has ensured that 9,000 workers were paid the wages they earned, it has also safeguarded the rights of over 6.2 million working Pennsylvanians while fostering a level playing field for businesses that comply with Pennsylvania’s labor laws.

Operators must comply with all provisions of the Child Labor Act and other applicable protections when employing young performers or volunteers, including obtaining required work permits and providing required breaks. Effective May 1, 2026, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) requires that haunted attraction operators submit a safety plan and receive approval prior to applying for performance permits. The BLLC, in its discretion, will not issue permits for minors to perform at haunted attractions until it approves a safety plan for the haunted attraction.

Safety plans must describe how operators will protect the health, safety, and welfare of child performers, including policies for addressing workplace hazards, employee training, criminal background checks, and procedures for reporting concerns. Haunted attraction operators who expect to request permits for young performers must submit a safety plan annually. Safety plans must be submitted at least 20 calendar days before a permit request. Learn more about safety plans at L&I’s website.

Child Entertainment Permits

Children working or volunteering as performers are afforded special protections under state law, such as required breaks. Employers of child performers must apply for entertainment permits on behalf of each child performer, including those who perform live at Halloween-themed attractions. The BLLC approves permits that meet the requirements of the Act.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act, enforced by the BLLC, protects the health, safety, and welfare of minors employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, and regulating work conditions, among other things.

Each year, the BLLC issues approximately 1,500 entertainment permits. The permits require information about the child’s employment arrangement and a parent or guardian’s signature. The BLLC does not approve permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being.

Penalties for Violations

Violations of the Child Labor Act may be punishable by either criminal penalties or administrative fines up to $5,000.

How to Report

The BLLC responds to all complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of the Child Labor Act and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Workers, parents, employers, school officials, co-workers, and members of the public may submit a complaint through the online form on L&I’s website.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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