The Pennsylvania Capitol Police are partnering with the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program to offer a series of free virtual safety trainings throughout 2026, open to state employees and the public.

Sessions will cover Active Shooter response and Crime Prevention and will be offered on a rotating schedule throughout the year. Each training runs from 10 a.m. to noon on the scheduled dates.

View the PATHS calendar and register here:

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/embed?src=pathswebinars@gmail.com&ctz=America/New_York&pli=1