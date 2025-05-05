The Pennsylvania Capitol Police are partnering with the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program to offer a series of free virtual safety trainings throughout 2026, open to state employees and the public.
Sessions will cover Active Shooter response and Crime Prevention and will be offered on a rotating schedule throughout the year. Each training runs from 10 a.m. to noon on the scheduled dates.
View the PATHS calendar and register here:
https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/embed?src=pathswebinars@gmail.com&ctz=America/New_York&pli=1
SERVICES
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police provide a variety of services to the Commonwealth and surrounding communities.
*Please provide a 30-minute advance notice for this service.
Capitol Police can escort employees to their vehicles after normal work hours. Employees should call the Capitol Police at 787-3199 (voice/TDD) at least one-half hour before they are ready to depart their work site.
This assessment must be requested by an agency head or by a member of the management staff. Capitol Police will assess the physical layout of offices and buildings and offer suggestions for security enhancement. Through this analysis, training or resources can be developed to target an agency's specific needs. Please contact Corporal Gregory Budman at gbudman@pa.gov to arrange an assessment.
*This demonstration runs approximately 15 minutes.
This interactive and engaging drone presentation highlights how the PA Capitol Police have integrated this cutting-edge technology into our operations. The presentation covers the types of drones we have – Mavic Enterprise and Avata – and how their use aids us in performing our daily duties and responsibilities. We will showcase the capabilities and functions of the drones including the Mavic Enterprise's dual-lens infrared, zoom, and attachments such as speakers, spotlights, and beacons along with the Avata's small profile and flying agility, which we showcase by running it through a drone racing course. Onlookers will be able to view the drone screen on a monitor in real time and ask questions.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange a demonstration.
*This demonstration runs approximately 30 to 45 minutes.
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police's K9 Unit responds to incidents of bomb threats, and suspicious packages and performs security sweep of areas. The K9 Unit will demonstrate the different explosive detection techniques and situations they may encounter.
- The dogs are friendly, however, do not attempt to pet, feed, and gesture or call the dogs. They are working dogs and should not be distracted.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange a demonstration.
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police outreach team can attend your event with a display table that provides an overview of the services the department provides. The display booth features some of the uniforms and equipment used by the Capitol Police as well as information on the services and trainings provided and specialized units with the PA Capitol Police including information on how we can enhance our engagement and interaction with the community.
Information on how to join the PA Capitol Police is available for those interested in a rewarding career in law enforcement, as well.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange for the information table.
TRAINING
The Capitol Police has a variety of training and education services. Classes can be scheduled through your normal agency training approval process. Please note trainings and services outside of the greater Harrisburg Area will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and determined by officer availability. Please see below for a description of those trainings and use the Pennsylvania Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal for scheduling. Contact the Capitol Police at RA-GSCPDTRAINING@pa.gov for additional information.
*This training is offered virtually or in-person and requires a two-hour accommodation. In-person sessions require a presentation space with a laptop, sound system, and screen.
This presentation is designed to provide participants with information on how to respond when an active shooter/ active threat is in your vicinity and how to quickly determine the most reasonable way to protect your own life.
This training covers:
- How to prepare for and respond to an act of workplace violence or an active shooter situation.
- What to expect from law enforcement during an actual active shooter incident.
- Lessons learned from past active shooter/ active threat incidents.
- Potential scenarios and techniques for "run, hide or fight."
- Information on how to respond when law enforcement arrives.
- Threat awareness steps to take to enhance your own personal safety and survival.
- Information on how to properly report suspicious activity that could help to identify or prevent a potential active shooter situation.
- Download the Active Shooter Flier.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to schedule the Active Shooter/Active Threat Training.
*This training is offered virtually or in-person and requires a one-and-a-half-hour accommodation. In-person sessions require a presentation space with a laptop, sound system, and screen.
This presentation provides state employees with information about various criminal activities that may occur in or near a state building or facility. During this class, you'll learn valuable tips and strategies to help protect yourself and your loved ones from crime. Topics will include:
- How to spot and avoid dangerous situations.
- How to secure your home and property.
- How to protect yourself when walking alone.
- How to stay safe online.
- And much more!
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to schedule the Crime Prevention Training.
*This in-person only training requires a seven-hour accommodation and a class size minimum of 3 individuals and 12 individuals maximum.
The CPR/First Aid Training is led by Red Cross-certified CPR/First Aid instructors for a 2-year certification in CPR, First Aid, and automated external defibrillator (AED). The training covers the different applications of CPR, First Aid, and AED techniques for adults, children, and infants. You must attend and complete the entire course for certification. The cost of training materials and certification cards will be the responsibility of the requesting agency.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to schedule the CPR/First Aid Training.
*This in-person only training requires a one-and-a-half-hour accommodation and a class size minimum of 3 individuals and 12 individuals maximum.
Stop The Bleed is focused on teaching techniques for controlling the bleeding of a severely wounded individual. It has been documented that a severely wounded individual can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. This training looks at the various placements and types of severe wounds and how to properly address and treat them.
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to schedule the Stop The Bleed Training.