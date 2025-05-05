How to Become a COSTARS Supplier

Overview
COSTARS is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program that serves as a conduit for registered Pennsylvania Local Public Procurement Units (LPPUs) and suppliers to do business with each other through contracts established by the Department of General Services (DGS). The COSTARS Program leverages the purchasing power of more than 9,500 local entities combined with state agencies to obtain competitive pricing and more choice than individual purchasers might be able to acquire on their own.
COSTARS Supplier Benefits
Increased Sales and Profit
- Access to a list of more than 9,500 COSTARS members and their contact information.
- License to use the trademarked COSTARS logo.
- Suppliers can establish their own pricing and are able to negotiate to “get the sale.”
- COSTARS members may choose suppliers based upon criteria they consider important (e.g., price, geography, quality, etc.).
Convenience
- COSTARS members and suppliers save the cost and time associated with the formal bidding process, since suppliers have been awarded COSTARS contracts through a qualified bidding process.
- Contracts are awarded to all “responsive and responsible” bidders.
Flexibility
- Suppliers may specify the products they offer within a broad contract scope, choose their geographic market area, and customize their products/services to fit the needs of the buyer.
Education
- A variety of resources including free workshops, online training, toll-free telephone assistance, and a quarterly newsletter are available to keep suppliers up-to-date on government purchasing topics.
How to register as a new COSTARS Supplier
Follow the steps below to become a COSTARS Supplier.
To become a COSTARS supplier, you must first register as a vendor with the Commonwealth and receive a six-digit vendor number. Register at the PA Supplier Portal.
For help with registration, contact the Supplier Help Desk at RA-PSCSRMPortal@pa.gov.
This step only applies to companies that meet Small and Small Diverse Business eligibility requirements. If this does not apply to your company. proceed to the next step.
To see if you qualify and apply for certification, visit the Small and Small Diverse Business website.
To sell products and services to COSTARS members, suppliers must submit an electronic bid for the applicable contract(s) here.
The last step to becoming a COSTARS supplier is to submit payment for the annual administrative fee per awarded contract(s).
|Vendor Classification
|Required Administrative Fee
|DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business
|$166 Annually
|DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business
|$166 Annually
|DGS Self-Certified Small Business
|$500 Annually
|All Others
|$1,500 Annually
Contact us
Department of General Services
Bureau of Procurement
1800 Herr Street
2nd Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17103