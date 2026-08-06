Wormleysburg, PA – This week, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program has added its first faith-based recovery organization to the growing network of 100 partner organizations now distributing naloxone and drug testing strips across Pennsylvania to help prevent overdoses, particularly those that could be fatal.

The Overdose Prevention Program and its network of community partners are saving lives in every corner of the Commonwealth. Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, overdose deaths have declined by nearly 30 percent and there have been over 17,600 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied Narcan statewide.



“Faith-based organizations are often some of the most trusted places people turn to throughout cities, towns, and neighborhoods – making them a valued partner and welcomed addition to our Overdose Prevention Program,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “Preventing fatal overdoses is our shared goal and responsibility between the Shapiro Administration and all of our 100 partner organizations that are literally meeting people where they are, removing barriers to access, increasing awareness, addressing stigma, and ultimately saving lives.”

DDAP operates the Overdose Prevention Program, which uses a hub-and-spoke model to provide free naloxone and drug testing strips to organizations throughout Pennsylvania known as overdose prevention partners. Once an organization becomes a partner, DDAP supplies the partner with naloxone and/or drug testing strips. Partners then serve as “hubs,” creating a network of local access points for individuals, community-based groups, and others – the “spokes” - to get free naloxone and test strips to check drugs for xylazine and fentanyl.

Partners include county drug and alcohol offices, health care providers, police departments, fire departments, recovery community organizations, and others.

Among the partners is Sara’s House of Hope, a Cumberland County family recovery center founded in memory of Sara Mishler who died from a fatal fentanyl overdose. It marks the first faith-based organization in Pennsylvania to become an overdose prevention partner through the Administration’s program.

“Through education, faith, and compassion, we are a safe place where healing begins, hope is restored, and no one walks alone,” said Lori Mishler, Sara’s House of Hope Executive Director. “Since becoming one of DDAP’s overdose prevention partners, even more people have come to our facility because it is a welcoming place to get naloxone and linked to other services and supports we offer.”

Since becoming a partner, Sara’s House of Hope has distributed over 2,000 doses of naloxone as well as 600 fentanyl testing strips and 450 xylazine testing strips. Distribution locations include veterans’ organizations, recovery houses, educational institutions, libraries, county jails, and emergency shelters.

The organization is one of three overdose prevention partners serving Cumberland County and the surrounding area. Additional partners include Shippensburg University and the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission – the local county drug and alcohol office.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Sara’s House of Hope supporting families and loved ones in our community. The disease of addiction impacts far more than the individual, and Sara’s House of Hope brings much‑needed compassion, healing, and hope to those affected by another’s substance use disorder,” said Brenda Iliff, Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission Director. “As a fellow DDAP overdose prevention partner, we’re proud to work alongside them to expand naloxone access and strengthen the communities we serve.”

24/7 Help

All overdose prevention partners can be located through DDAP’s website.



Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention efforts at ddap.pa.gov.

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