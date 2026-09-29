Dalton, PA – Today at Lackawanna State Park, the Shapiro Administration joined dozens of Pennsylvanians to mark the expansion of its Recovery in Nature initiative, which promotes the healing power of nature throughout the Commonwealth’s state parks system.



The initiative highlights easily accessible and navigable trails and waterways within Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas for Pennsylvanians – particularly those in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) – to take advantage of throughout the year, especially during National Recovery Month in September.

“We know that spending time outdoors is a meaningful part of recovery for so many Pennsylvanians because at the crux of recovery is finding connection, building healthy routines, and participating in activities that support overall wellness. It’s a perfect fit with all of the vast resources Pennsylvania has to offer through our expansive state parks system,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “By expanding the initiative, we’re reaching even more Pennsylvanians who will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of nature while getting connected to additional services and supports the Shapiro Administration offers.”

Recovery in Nature is a partnership between the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) which oversees Pennsylvania’s vast state parks system.

“Pennsylvania’s parks, forests, and trails are great places to visit and experience the natural beauty of the Commonwealth along with the restorative benefits nature provides,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “As Recovery Month nears its end, we in the Shapiro Administration encourage Pennsylvanians to seek the healing power of nature this fall and beyond.”



DDAP and DCNR are collaborating with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) this year to give Pennsylvania veterans more opportunities to get outdoors and experience nature while also making available tailored health and wellness resources.



Recovery in Nature is expanding to add additional activities based around recovery in nature, like a guided practice that encourages participants to connect with a natural environment like a state park. The expansion coincides with Suicide Prevention Month, which is also recognized in September.



“Time spent in natural settings provides a restorative environment where veterans can decompress, reflect, and regain a sense of equilibrium,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “These events offer meaningful support for those who have served our nation by promoting mental clarity, easing stress, and fostering overall wellbeing. These experiences can play an important role in strengthening resilience and supporting a healthier transition beyond military service.”



In addition to Lackawanna State Park, mindfulness events were offered throughout September in state parks within Allegheny, Blair, Chester, Erie, and Philadelphia counties. For veterans living with or in recovery from SUD, guided mindfulness activities are designed to provide healthy ways to reduce stress, build connection, and support long-term recovery.



Featured State Parks, Trails, and Waterways

Pennsylvania is home to 125 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestland, and more than 14,000 miles of trails. Through Recovery in Nature, 18 featured trails and waterways across nearly 20 Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas have been selected to correspond with each of DDAP’s nine regional recovery hub areas. The hubs coordinate local, community-based recovery supports and services for individuals in recovery from SUD. All Recovery in Nature locations can be accessed year-round and found on DDAP’s website.



All-Hands-On-Deck Help

DCNR requires all state park officers to be trained in administering naloxone and to carry a naloxone kit including a pair of gloves, two prefilled, needleless intranasal devices, and a carrying case while on duty. Additionally, many state parks have posted signage containing help for individuals struggling with SUD, such as avenues to get naloxone, resources for finding treatment, and educational tools.



Individuals seeking SUD treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).



The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services at the state level - is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.



Veterans facing challenging times can access DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services within communities where Pennsylvania’s veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, SUD, and more.

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