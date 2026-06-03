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    Shapiro Administration Invests $3 Million in 422 Senior Community Centers to Support Older Adults and Keep Them Connected in Their Communities

    These dollars will help centers modernize their facilities, provide new health and entertainment programs, upgrade technology, and enhance nutrition services.

    June 03, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced a $3 million investment in 422 Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth to help ensure older adults are supported in familiar, local places with services to stay healthy and connected to their communities.

    The $3 million includes $2 million in competitive grants and an additional $1 million in non-competitive grants. Governor Josh Shapiro secured the addition of those non-competitive SCC grants in his first budget. Now, every year, they continue to be evenly distributed to hundreds of centers that did not apply for a competitive grant.

    The competitive grants help SCCs fund larger-scale projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.

    The grant funding is appropriated by the General Assembly with proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

    “Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers are cornerstones in our communities and pillars of daily life for the older adults they serve. As we build the future of aging in Pennsylvania, we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive assets that meet the changing needs of their local area,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”

    The additional $1 million that Governor Shapiro secured in his first budget created a new, permanent non-competitive track in the grant program. Since the competitive grants normally fund larger scale projects, the non-competitive grants allow smaller needs to be met and more SCCs to benefit from the funding. A total of 388 SCCs were granted a non-competitive award of $2,577 per center. 

    Governor Shapiro's proposed 2026-27 budget continues this investment in Senior Community Centers, and further invests more than $6 million to continue increasing oversight and accountability of the AAA network and transform the coordination of services for older adults through the PA Link.

    Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has invested more than $20 million to make life better for older Pennsylvanians by helping them stay safe, healthy and engaged in their communities and to continue building community supports as they age. The Shapiro Administration also released Aging Our Way, PA at the Governor’s direction, which sets a 10-year strategy to build more inclusive, supportive communities for the more than 3 million older adults who call Pennsylvania home.

    Below is the list of Senior Community Center competitive grant awardees: 

    SCC Name

    County

    Dollar Amount

    Primary Project Type

    AGEWELL at the JCC - South Hills

    Allegheny

    113,150

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    CYA - Stephen Foster Center

    Allegheny

    90,963

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Elizabeth Seton Center

    Allegheny

    122,992

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Homewood HAAC

    Allegheny

    40,000

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Prime Time Activity Center

    Allegheny

    43,110

    Programs & Services

    Vintage, Inc.

    Allegheny

    127,937

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Center at the Mall

    Beaver

    71,880

    Programs & Services

    Bedford Senior Center

    Bedford

    112,772

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    The Center at Spring Street in Boyertown

    Berks

    30,966

    Programs & Services

    Morrisville Senior Service Center

    Bucks

    26,600

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Johnstown Senior Center

    Cambria

    49,500

    Nutrition Services

    Centre Region Active Adult Center

    Centre

    9,597

    Programs & Services

    Phoenixville Senior Adult Activity Center

    Chester

    52,885

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Wayne Senior Center

    Delaware

    29,000

    Programs & Services

    John F. Kennedy Center

    Erie

    106,275

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Union City Senior Center

    Erie

    9,365

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Uniontown Adult Recreation Center

    Fayette

    40,505

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Mt. Morris Satellite Center

    Greene

    18,661

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Heritage House

    Jefferson

    10,070

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Hillside Healthy Aging Campus

    Lackawanna

    14,000

    Programs & Services

    Lancaster Recreation Senior Center

    Lancaster

    61,932

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Luis Munoz Marin Senior Center

    Lancaster

    70,597

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Jesus Ramos Senior Center - Casa Guadelupe

    Lehigh

    101,324

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Northeast Older Adult Center

    Philadelphia

    143,000

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Philadelphia Senior Center on Avenue of the Arts

    Philadelphia

    73,400

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    The Center at Journey's Way

    Philadelphia

    8,500

    Programs & Services

    West Philadelphia Senior Community Center

    Philadelphia

    14,070

    Programs & Services

    Venango County Active Adult Center

    Venango

    138,150

    Programs & Services

    Allegheny Community Center

    Warren

    43,000

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Burgettstown Senior Center

    Washington

    50,267

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    McGuffey Senior Center

    Washington

    11,316

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    West Newton Center for Active Adults

    Westmoreland

    20,000

    Programs & Services

    Crispus Attucks Association

    York

    48,416

    Programs & Services

    Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.

    York

    95,800

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help SCCs fund projects based on their needs and the needs expressed by older adults. There are nearly 450 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.

    A complete list of the non-competitive grant recipients is available here

    For more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website

    Department of Aging Media Contacts

    Karen Gray

    Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media