Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced a $3 million investment in 422 Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth to help ensure older adults are supported in familiar, local places with services to stay healthy and connected to their communities.
The $3 million includes $2 million in competitive grants and an additional $1 million in non-competitive grants. Governor Josh Shapiro secured the addition of those non-competitive SCC grants in his first budget. Now, every year, they continue to be evenly distributed to hundreds of centers that did not apply for a competitive grant.
The competitive grants help SCCs fund larger-scale projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.
The grant funding is appropriated by the General Assembly with proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers are cornerstones in our communities and pillars of daily life for the older adults they serve. As we build the future of aging in Pennsylvania, we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive assets that meet the changing needs of their local area,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”
The additional $1 million that Governor Shapiro secured in his first budget created a new, permanent non-competitive track in the grant program. Since the competitive grants normally fund larger scale projects, the non-competitive grants allow smaller needs to be met and more SCCs to benefit from the funding. A total of 388 SCCs were granted a non-competitive award of $2,577 per center.
Governor Shapiro's proposed 2026-27 budget continues this investment in Senior Community Centers, and further invests more than $6 million to continue increasing oversight and accountability of the AAA network and transform the coordination of services for older adults through the PA Link.
Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has invested more than $20 million to make life better for older Pennsylvanians by helping them stay safe, healthy and engaged in their communities and to continue building community supports as they age. The Shapiro Administration also released Aging Our Way, PA at the Governor’s direction, which sets a 10-year strategy to build more inclusive, supportive communities for the more than 3 million older adults who call Pennsylvania home.
Below is the list of Senior Community Center competitive grant awardees:
SCC Name
County
Dollar Amount
Primary Project Type
AGEWELL at the JCC - South Hills
Allegheny
113,150
Capital Improvements & Renovations
CYA - Stephen Foster Center
Allegheny
90,963
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Elizabeth Seton Center
Allegheny
122,992
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Homewood HAAC
Allegheny
40,000
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Prime Time Activity Center
Allegheny
43,110
Programs & Services
Vintage, Inc.
Allegheny
127,937
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Center at the Mall
Beaver
71,880
Programs & Services
Bedford Senior Center
Bedford
112,772
Capital Improvements & Renovations
The Center at Spring Street in Boyertown
Berks
30,966
Programs & Services
Morrisville Senior Service Center
Bucks
26,600
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Johnstown Senior Center
Cambria
49,500
Nutrition Services
Centre Region Active Adult Center
Centre
9,597
Programs & Services
Phoenixville Senior Adult Activity Center
Chester
52,885
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Wayne Senior Center
Delaware
29,000
Programs & Services
John F. Kennedy Center
Erie
106,275
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Union City Senior Center
Erie
9,365
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Uniontown Adult Recreation Center
Fayette
40,505
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Mt. Morris Satellite Center
Greene
18,661
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Heritage House
Jefferson
10,070
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Hillside Healthy Aging Campus
Lackawanna
14,000
Programs & Services
Lancaster Recreation Senior Center
Lancaster
61,932
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Luis Munoz Marin Senior Center
Lancaster
70,597
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Jesus Ramos Senior Center - Casa Guadelupe
Lehigh
101,324
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Northeast Older Adult Center
Philadelphia
143,000
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Philadelphia Senior Center on Avenue of the Arts
Philadelphia
73,400
Capital Improvements & Renovations
The Center at Journey's Way
Philadelphia
8,500
Programs & Services
West Philadelphia Senior Community Center
Philadelphia
14,070
Programs & Services
Venango County Active Adult Center
Venango
138,150
Programs & Services
Allegheny Community Center
Warren
43,000
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Burgettstown Senior Center
Washington
50,267
Capital Improvements & Renovations
McGuffey Senior Center
Washington
11,316
Capital Improvements & Renovations
West Newton Center for Active Adults
Westmoreland
20,000
Programs & Services
Crispus Attucks Association
York
48,416
Programs & Services
Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.
York
95,800
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help SCCs fund projects based on their needs and the needs expressed by older adults. There are nearly 450 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.
A complete list of the non-competitive grant recipients is available here.
For more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website.