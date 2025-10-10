Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced that the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) is now working with Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) to ensure all older adults have access to recommended vaccines. This directive aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s recent Executive Order and the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing efforts to protect vaccine access and freedom for older adults to make their own health care decisions.

PACE is reaching out to AAAs to assist them with setting up free vaccine clinics for older adults at community locations, such as senior community centers and older adult high-rise dwellings. Each clinic usually accommodates 50-100 older adults, and most vaccines are covered through Medicare. PACE is working with pharmacy partners Wegman’s, Weis and the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy to administer vaccines for flu, COVID, RSV, Pneumococcal and Shingles. PACE and the pharmacy partners plan to offer and operate these clinics through late November.

“Vaccines are one of the most convenient and safe preventive care measures available and essential throughout a person’s entire life. Older adults should keep their vaccinations up to date because immunity from the vaccines can wear off or decrease in effectiveness as they age. As per Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order, it is critical that we use every programmatic tool at our disposal to expand older adults’ vaccine access,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “PACE’s assistance with helping our aging network facilitate vaccines is just one of many areas where PACE supports the health and well-being of all older adults in Pennsylvania. This vital program’s Cost-of-Living Adjustment, or COLA, expires at the end of this calendar year, and we eagerly await its passage by the General Assembly to ensure that PACE can continue to keep pace with helping older Pennsylvanians obtain life-sustaining medications.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order, PDA will also direct all AAAs and affiliated service providers to disseminate accurate, up-to-date information on adult immunizations consistent with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s guidance. This outreach will emphasize the safety and efficacy of vaccines and encourage older Pennsylvanians and their caregivers to follow medical guidance.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, older adults are advised to get the following immunizations:

COVID-19 – adults aged 65 and older, at least two doses every year;

Influenza/flu – adults aged 65 and older, one dose every year;

Tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine, or Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine – adults aged 19 and older one dose with booster dose every 10 years;

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide vaccine or PPSV23 – adults aged 65 and older;

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) vaccination – adults aged 50 and older, two doses for those 60 and above; and

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) – adults aged 75 and older and adults aged 50 – 74 who are at increased risk for severe RSV.

Pennsylvanians can find evidence-based information about vaccines at pa.gov/vaccines. Older adults can locate their local Area Agency on Aging and learn more about services and supports for them by visiting the Department of Aging’s website.