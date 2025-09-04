Baltimore, MD – At a national conference in Baltimore, Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) was recognized for its groundbreaking work to support caregivers and improve monitoring and accountability of protective services across the Commonwealth. Secretary Jason Kavulich joined state aging and long-term care leaders from across the country for ADvancing States’ Home and Community-Based Services Conference, which focused on practices and policies that improve state systems delivering long-term services and supports for all ages and abilities.

“In just the last 18 months, our Department has launched Aging Our Way, PA, our 10-year multisector plan, overhauled our system for monitoring the performance of our aging network, and launched our nationally recognized PA CareKit for unpaid caregivers,” said Secretary Kavulich. “When a large state such as ours makes such major moves forward, other states take notice, so we’re proud to showcase Pennsylvania’s innovative programming for this national audience.”

During the conference, Secretary Kavulich and members of his team presented to engaged audiences on Pennsylvania’s Aging Our Way, PA plan, the Department’s Comprehensive Agency Performance Evaluation (CAPE), and the PA CareKit.

Published in 2024, Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to serve older adults – provides a roadmap for how state, regional, and local agencies can work together to meet the needs of older Pennsylvanians and strengthen services for this increasing population. Developed with input from thousands of older adults, caregivers, and service providers, the plan brings together 29 state agencies to improve public transportation, strengthen the direct care workforce, reduce the cost of prescription drugs and insurance, and ensure older adults and caregivers can access the services they need.

In March 2025, PDA announced the rollout of the agency’s new Comprehensive Agency Performance Evaluation, or CAPE – an innovative tool designed to boost transparency and accountability of Pennsylvania’s AAA network that provides a host of services to older adults. In April 2025, the Department began publicly posting performance results on its website for the first batch of AAAs to be monitored under CAPE. There are currently 12 AAAs, covering 18 counties, that have been evaluated, with more to follow in the coming months.

PDA launched the PA CareKit in May 2025 as a resource to support caregivers including spouses, adult children, and grandparents raising grandchildren that provides training, connection to respite services, and personalized tools to help informal caregivers address their unique situations. The PA CareKit is the result of year one of implementing Aging Our Way, PA.

In 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro directed the PDA to produce Aging Our Way, PA, and his 2025-26 budget proposal includes a $3 million investment for year two implementation of the plan. During this timeframe, the Department will focus on modernizing and strengthening the PA Link, which serves as Pennsylvania’s Aging and Disability Resource Center network, designed to streamline access to long-term services and supports. Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal also includes $2 million to increase accountability and oversight of the AAA network, and a $20 million investment for those AAAs so they can continue to provide key services to older adults.

Learn more about how Pennsylvania is serving the needs of older adults by visiting the Department of Aging's website.