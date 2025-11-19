Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is celebrating a major win for the Commonwealth’s network of 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) included in the 2025-26 budget that Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law last week. The more than $10 million in funding will help the AAAs deliver essential services like meals, social activities, and transportation to Pennsylvania’s older adult population.

“Thank you, Governor Shapiro and members of the General Assembly for allocating more than $10 million from the state budget to the 52 Area Agencies on Aging. This investment marks a continuation of the Shapiro Administration’s strong commitment to strengthening services for older adults, resulting in a multi-year increase to the AAAs like they have not seen before,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Under the leadership of Governor Shapiro, we have seen steady, continued investment in senior centers, in Aging Our Way, PA, our 10-year plan for healthy aging; and a new Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders office. These investments are making history and helping to build a brighter future for all of us to age in Pennsylvania.”

The Department works with the AAAs covering Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to deliver services to older adults that help them stay healthy, live safely and thrive in their homes of choice as they age. The additional funding can be used to support any aging program, such as protective services, senior community centers, reimbursements for grandparents raising grandchildren and other types of caregivers who are enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program; and reducing the waiting lists for OPTIONS, which provides assistance with tasks of daily living to help older adults continue living in their homes.

“Our 52 Area Agencies on Aging are relieved that much-needed funding is now available to continue the flow of essential services to older adults. Many of the agencies made difficult decisions while providing the services they offer as the budget impasse continued. The Area Agencies on Aging are lifelines for thousands of older adults every day and are committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians aged 60 and over remain safe, independent and connected in their homes and communities,” said Rebecca May-Cole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

Older adults can locate their local Area Agency on Aging and discover more services that may benefit them by visiting the Department of Aging’s website.