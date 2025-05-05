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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply to be included on the PA Link Home Care Directory (Providers of Services)

    The PA Link Home Care Directory is a resource for Pennsylvanian's looking for in-home services and supports. Organizations and businesses are invited to apply to be included on the Home Care Directory.

    How to Apply

    To be listed on the site, you must submit an account creation request. Once you have filled out and submitted the account creation request form, you will receive notification via email.

    • If your organization has a Keystone ID (B- Account #) you will receive an email with your new PIN # that will be used to log into your account.
    • If your organization does not have a Keystone ID, you will receive two emails with three pieces of information. 
    1. Keystone ID
    2. PIN number
    3. Temporary Password

    Note: If you're organization is not currently in Pennsylvania's Identity Manager database, you will receive an email from the security team requesting additional information.

    • Once you have your Keystone ID, PIN number, and password, log in to your account by entering your Keystone ID in the "Username" field and password in the "Password" field.
    • Once you have logged in, the main menu for the PA Link website will display. Enter your PIN number and click "Register."
    • After you have entered your PIN number, a new form will appear in your browser. Fill out all fields and click "Register." Once you've clicked register, your information has officially been submitted for review. You will receive a confirmation via email.

    By applying to be listed on the Home Care Directory, you are verifying that you are a provider licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.​​

    Make Changes to your Existing Account

    If you're already included in the Home Care Directory and need to make changes to your account. Log in to your existing account.

    Questions can be emailed to carelink@pa.gov or contact the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center by calling the toll-free h​elpline: 800-753-8827

    Request Aging and Disability Resources through the PA Link