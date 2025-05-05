Apply to be included on the PA Link Home Care Directory (Providers of Services)

How to Apply

To be listed on the site, you must submit an account creation request. Once you have filled out and submitted the account creation request form, you will receive notification via email.

If your organization has a Keystone ID (B- Account #) you will receive an email with your new PIN # that will be used to log into your account.

If your organization does not have a Keystone ID, you will receive two emails with three pieces of information.

Keystone ID PIN number

Temporary Password

Note: If you're organization is not currently in Pennsylvania's Identity Manager database, you will receive an email from the security team requesting additional information.

Once you have your Keystone ID, PIN number, and password, log in to your account by entering your Keystone ID in the "Username" field and password in the "Password" field.

Once you have logged in, the main menu for the PA Link website will display. Enter your PIN number and click "Register."

After you have entered your PIN number, a new form will appear in your browser. Fill out all fields and click "Register." Once you've clicked register, your information has officially been submitted for review. You will receive a confirmation via email.

By applying to be listed on the Home Care Directory, you are verifying that you are a provider licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.​​

Make Changes to your Existing Account

If you're already included in the Home Care Directory and need to make changes to your account. Log in to your existing account.

Questions can be emailed to carelink@pa.gov or contact the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center by calling the toll-free h​elpline: 800-753-8827