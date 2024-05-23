Apply for the PACE Clearinghouse Program

Get connected
Medical and Prescription Programs
- Programs to assist with medication and medical expenses
- Medical and dental clinics with sliding-scale and no cost services
- Medicare, Medicaid, Medical Assistance, Veteran's benefits and other private plans
- Local rehabilitation, counseling, and support groups
Food Programs
- Local food pantries and sources of meal assistance
- SNAP and food stamp programs
Housing Assistance
- Program available through state and federal agencies
- Rental properties, shelters and transitional housing
- Utility assistance programs
Employment
- Listing of employers and temp agencies
- Online employment applications
- Training programs
Social and Life Services
- Local bus lines and transportation assistance programs
- Legal aid
- Furniture and clothing donation programs to obtain household and personal products
Eligibility
To use the Clearinghouse program persons must be Pennsylvania residents and be over the age of 18. There is no defined income limit. Each program and service has specific income guidelines. Trained staff will review and explain each program's guidelines.
Is there a fee?
The Clearinghouse does not charge a fee. However, some assistance programs have fees which will be discussed prior to enrollment.