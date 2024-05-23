Apply for the PACE Clearinghouse Program

Get connected



Medical and Prescription Programs



Programs to assist with medication and medical expenses

Medical and dental clinics with sliding-scale and no cost services

Medicare, Medicaid, Medical Assistance, Veteran's benefits and other private plans

Local rehabilitation, counseling, and support groups

Food Programs



Local food pantries and sources of meal assistance

SNAP and food stamp programs

Housing Assistance



Program available through state and federal agencies

Rental properties, shelters and transitional housing

Utility assistance programs

Employment



Listing of employers and temp agencies

Online employment applications

Training programs

Social and Life Services

Local bus lines and transportation assistance programs

Legal aid

Furniture and clothing donation programs to obtain household and personal products

Eligibility



To use the Clearinghouse program persons must be Pennsylvania residents and be over the age of 18. There is no defined income limit. Each program and service has specific income guidelines. Trained staff will review and explain each program's guidelines.



Is there a fee?



The Clearinghouse does not charge a fee. However, some assistance programs have fees which will be discussed prior to enrollment.

