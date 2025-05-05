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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Employment

    Apply for the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

    The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is an on-the-job training program for low-income, Pennsylvania residents age 55 and older. 

    Apply for SCSEP through your Local Area Agency on Aging

    Senior Community Service Employment Program

    Program participants gain work experience at nonprofit and public facilities, including schools, hospitals, daycare centers, and senior centers which then serves as a bridge to outside employment opportunities.

    Participants work an average of 20 hours per week, are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage.

    Eligibility

    In order to participate in SCSEP, an individual must meet the following criteria:

    • Must live in PA.
    • Must be at least 55 years of age.
    • Must have a household income of no more than 125% of the federal poverty level.

    How to Apply

    Contact us to learn more about the Senior Community Service Employment Program and apply.

    Contact Your Local Area Agency on Aging

    Use the directory to find your local AAA.

    Call The Department of Aging

    Call PDA to be connected with your local AAA.

    717-783-1550

    Email the Bureau of Aging Services

    Contact PDA Bureau of Aging Services.

    RA-PAAgingServices@pa.gov