Senior Community Service Employment Program
Program participants gain work experience at nonprofit and public facilities, including schools, hospitals, daycare centers, and senior centers which then serves as a bridge to outside employment opportunities.
Participants work an average of 20 hours per week, are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage.
Eligibility
In order to participate in SCSEP, an individual must meet the following criteria:
- Must live in PA.
- Must be at least 55 years of age.
- Must have a household income of no more than 125% of the federal poverty level.