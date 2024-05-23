​​Forecasts, Occupational/Industries

Forecast Information Details
Information for the forecasts are primarily based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) programs; Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) and Occupational Employment Statistics (OES). Employment forecasts provide valuable information about the existing industry and occupation needs in the commonwealth. They can be used to predict where immediate demand for workers is greatest.
Note: The short-term occupational and industry employment forecasts are estimates of employment levels and trends, not exact counts. Events may occur during the two-year forecast period that are impossible to predict. These data are most useful when used in conjunction with other economic data.
Occupational Forecasts
Short-Term Occupational Employment Forecasts anticipate changes in employment and job openings within an occupation over time. The data contained in these tables are a useful source of information for estimating job opportunities, developing training programs, and gaining an insight into future employment trends.
Before viewing the occupational forecasts, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes and titles used in these reports is available from the BLS.
The 2023-2025 Short-Term Occupational Employment Forecasts are available for the state in both PDF and Excel format.
Industry Forecasts
Short-Term Industry Forecasts anticipate changes in employment within an industry over time. While long-term projections can meet the needs of extended economic planning and curriculum development, more timely information is necessary for job seekers, technical training providers, employers and many others to anticipate economic shifts in the coming months.
Before viewing the industry forecasts, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes used in these reports is available from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The 2023-2025 Short-Term Industry Forecasts are available for the state in both PDF and Excel format.
If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov .