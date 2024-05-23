​​Forecasts, Occupational/Industries

Information for the forecasts are primarily based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) programs; Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) and Occupational Employment Statistics (OES). Employment forecasts provide valuable information about the existing industry and occupation needs in the commonwealth. They can be used to predict where immediate demand for workers is greatest.

Note: The short-term occupational and industry employment forecasts are estimates of employment levels and trends, not exact counts. Events may occur during the two-year forecast period that are impossible to predict. These data are most useful when used in conjunction with other economic data.