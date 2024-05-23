The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) has publications available that may offer resource material to an employer. Also available are copies of regulations and information on affirmative action planning.
The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis provides general information to assist employers with developing affirmative action plans. For more specific requirements, with which federal contractors must conform, contact:
OFCCP in Philadelphia
Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs
(215) 597-4121
OFCCP in Pittsburgh:
Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs
(412) 395-6300
For assistance with the area data, contact:
Center for Workforce Information & Analysis
(717) 787-6466
toll-free: 1-877-4WF-DATA or 1-877-493-3282
