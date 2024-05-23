Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) has publications available that may offer resource material to an employer. Also available are copies of regulations and information on affirmative action planning.

    The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis provides general information to assist employers with developing affirmative action plans. For more specific requirements, with which federal contractors must conform, contact:

    OFCCP in Philadelphia

    Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs 

    (215) 597-4121

     

    OFCCP in Pittsburgh:

    Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs

    (412) 395-6300

     

    For assistance with the area data, contact:

    Center for Workforce Information & Analysis

    (717) 787-6466

    toll-free: 1-877-4WF-DATA or 1-877-493-3282

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, 
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.