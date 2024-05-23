-
Career Guide
-
Career Posters
-
County Profiles
-
Economic Review of PA
-
Forcasts, Occupational/Industries
-
High Priority Occupations (HPOs)
-
Job Skills
-
Occupational Outlook Handbook
-
Occupational Videos
-
Occupational Wages
-
PA Monthly WorkStats
-
Projections, Occupational/Industries
-
Survey of Occupational Industries & Illnesses (SOII)
-
Top 50 Employers & Industries
-
Top 50 New Hires
-
Workforce Development Area (WDA) Profiles
Products for Educators
The following resources can be utilized by educators to identify and analyze careers for students, county statistics, job skills, High Priority Occupations (HPOs), wages, a breakdown of top employers and industries, and more.