Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS)

Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety, or PATHS, is an important resource for employers and workers throughout the state.
PATHS is a no-fee, statewide service established by the Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers' Compensation's Health and Safety Division to provide employers and employees with easy access to cost-effective health and safety resources. Services provided by PATHS enable participants in the workers' compensation system to achieve greater efficiencies in their workers' compensation cost-containment efforts by creating safer, accident-free workplaces.
The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act was amended in 1993 to address health and safety requirements in the workplace. The addition of sections 1001 and 1002 in the act conveys the importance of having a health and safety program in the workplace and established a 5 percent discount for qualified proactive health and safety programs.
PATHS allows employers to maximize training schedules for workers. This training enables employers to reduce workplace safety- and health-related incidents, resulting in workers' compensation policy premium reductions.
-
FEMA Publications - (Examples - Earthquake, Hurricane, Tornado, Safe rooms)
-
Family Safety & Health - National Safety Council
-
Monthly Newsletter National Safety Council
-
NIOSH Pocket Guide to Chemical Hazards
-
NIOSH Workplace Safety & Health Publication Topics
-
OSHA Brochures/Booklets
-
OSHA Fact Sheets, InfoSheets and Hazard Alerts
-
OSHA Pocket Guides
-
OSHA Posters
-
OSHA Publications Additional Languages (Chinese, Korean, Polish, Vietnamese)
-
OSHA QuickTakes
-
OSHA Spanish Language (en Español) Publications
-
PA OFSC Forms and Documents
-
PA Safety Committee Certification/Technical Assistance Manual
-
PA Emergency Preparedness Guide
-
PEMA Plans, Guides and Presentations
-
Ready PA Home
-
US Department of Homeland Security - Preparedness, Response and Recovery Publications
-
Association of Safe Patient Handling Professionals
-
Bureau of Labor Statistics
-
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety (BOIS)
-
Center for Disease Control
-
Consumer Product Safety Commission
-
Department of Transportation
-
Drug Free Pennsylvania
-
DrugRehab.com
-
Environmental Protection Agency
-
Federal Emergency Management Agency
-
General Building Contractors Association – Toolbox Talks
-
Marcellus Shale Education & Training Center
-
Mesothelioma Guide
-
Mine Safety and Health Administration
-
National Fire Protection Association
-
National Institutes of Health
-
National Safety Council
-
NIOSH
-
OSHA
-
Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP)
-
Voluntary Protection Program (VPP)
-
Voluntary Protection Program Companies, by State
-
Voluntary Protection Program Fact Sheet (OSHA FS-2009) (PDF)
-
Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices (OSHA 3885-2016) (PDF)
-
Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices in Construction (OSHA 3886-2016) (PDF)
-
Safety and Health Programs: Safe + Sound – Ten Ways to Get Your Program Started (OSHA 3887-2018) (PDF)
-
Safety and Health Programs: Using Leading Indicators to Improve Safety and Health Outcome (OSHA 3970-2019) (PDF)
-
PA DOT Driver Safety Information Center
-
PA OSHA Consultation Program
-
Penn State Agricultural Safety
-
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
-
Pennsylvania One Call System
-
Pennsylvania Opioid Data Dashboard
PATHS Contact Information
Eric Hoffman
Manager, Certification & Education
Phone: 717-772-1635
erhoffman@pa.gov
Email us