Find and Register for PATHS Workplace Safety Training

Workers’ compensation costs associated with workplace incidents are a significant expense for employers.

PATHS provides a comprehensive website where employers can find various training sessions from reputable sources. Weekly trainings are free—you can view the training calendar, and register to sign up.

Trainings are designed to give you and your employees insights into accident and illness prevention programs, the benefits of proactive programs, and how to form a certified safety committee to qualify for a workers’ compensation premium discount.

PATHS Safety Topics