Find and Register for PATHS Workplace Safety Training

About PATHS
Free to employers and workers, PATHS trainings keep workers safe on the job.
Workers’ compensation costs associated with workplace incidents are a significant expense for employers.
PATHS provides a comprehensive website where employers can find various training sessions from reputable sources. Weekly trainings are free—you can view the training calendar, and register to sign up.
Trainings are designed to give you and your employees insights into accident and illness prevention programs, the benefits of proactive programs, and how to form a certified safety committee to qualify for a workers’ compensation premium discount.
Registering for a PATHS webinar
- If you plan to attend a webinar separately on your own device, use your individual email address on the registration form. That way, you will be sent the registration confirmation email directly, so you will have the link to join the meeting.
- If you plan to attend a webinar together with others in the same location, use one designated contact email address when registering. The designated contact will be sent the registration confirmation email directly with the link to join the meeting.
- Only one name per email address can be used when registering.
- Registrants will receive a confirmation email immediately after registration. The confirmation email includes the link to join the webinar and comes from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at noreply@gcc-email.teams.microsoft.com.
- Check the junk/spam folder if the email doesn't come into the inbox.
Attending a PATHS webinar
- The Microsoft Teams Webinar will open 15 minutes before the scheduled start time so the joining process can be completed before the presentation begins.
- Participants must attend the entire training event to qualify for completion.
- Make sure your device provides an audio (speaker) and video (monitor) output so you can both hear and see the presentation.
- Your microphone will be muted, and your camera turned off by the meeting organizer.
- Once the webinar begins, a link to the Sign-in form will be posted in the Microsoft Teams Webinar Chat.
- Check with your organization's IT support for any policies or settings that may prevent you from using Chat.
- Designated contacts for those that are attending together in a group can include the names of group attendees on the second page of the form.
- Enter the first and last name of the first group attendee in the text field then hit 'enter'.
- Continue to add the next attendee’s name then ‘enter’, and so on.
Completing a PATHS webinar
- Completion confirmation is sent to the attendee or designated contact email address listed on the attendance report within two weeks after the event concludes.
- If the email with PDF attached does not come into the inbox, check the junk/spam folder.
- For Certified Workplace Safety Committee Member Training attendees:
- After completion confirmation is issued, attendees will also be sent a copy of the presentation and a copy of the trainer’s credentials from the PATHS account ra-li-bwc-paths@pa.gov.
- All three documents (confirmation, presentation, credentials) are provided. They must be kept with the committee’s training records for five years.
- Forward copies of these documents when received to the person responsible for maintaining your committee's training records.