​Employment First for Employers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) WOTC fact sheet offers an overview of key information about the tax credit. In addition, L&I’s WOTC one-pager provides helpful information regarding the program in Pennsylvania. Employers generally can earn a tax credit equal to 25% or 40% of a new employee's first-year wages, up to the maximum for the target group to which the employee belongs.
Have questions about workplace accommodations or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)? The Job Accommodation Network can help. Learn more about providing workplace accommodations, disability employment, and providing an inclusive and supportive workplace at https://askjan.org.
Get free assistance from our experienced staff in a wide range of recruitment services, including federal tax credit filing for hiring individuals from targeted groups, candidate referrals, free job postings, and more at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
The Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) promotes policies to increase workplace success for people with disabilities. ODEP's mission is to develop and influence policies and practices that increase the number and quality of employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
This four-step reference guide helps employers recruit, hire, and retain employees with disabilities.