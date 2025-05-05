Apply for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit

PA Department of Labor & Industry Work Opportunity Tax Credit unit will accept and fully process (i.e., issue certifications or denials) all timely submitted WOTC certification requests for individuals with start dates on or before December 31, 2025. PA will use the “start date” provided on the IRS Form 8850.

For individuals who begin work on or after January 1, 2026, PA Department of Labor & Industry Work Opportunity Tax Credit unit will accept, date stamp, log, and retain certification requests using the approved IRS and ETA WOTC Processing Forms. PA WOTC unit will not issue certifications with respect to these certification requests until otherwise informed by U. S. Department of Labor Employment Training Administration (ETA).

Please send any questions to RA-BWPO-TAXCREDITS@pa.gov