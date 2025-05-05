

The initial three-year plan outlines recommendations to implement Employment First to improve employment outcomes for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

The 2019 Annual Report from the Employment First Oversight Commission outlines recommendations and establishes measurable goals and objectives.



The commonwealth is committed to making data-informed decisions with the utmost transparency in collaboration with communities impacted by the policies implemented. By putting forth this public-facing data, the commonwealth seeks to increase awareness of the statewide successes and challenges related to the competitive integrated employment of individuals with disabilities. To access these databases, please visit the Employment First Statewide Cabinet Report Dashboard and the Employment First OVR Cabinet Report Dashboard for more information.