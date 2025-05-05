The 2019 Annual Report from the Employment First Oversight Commission outlines recommendations and establishes measurable goals and objectives.
The commonwealth is committed to making data-informed decisions with the utmost transparency in collaboration with communities impacted by the policies implemented. By putting forth this public-facing data, the commonwealth seeks to increase awareness of the statewide successes and challenges related to the competitive integrated employment of individuals with disabilities. To access these databases, please visit the Employment First Statewide Cabinet Report Dashboard and the Employment First OVR Cabinet Report Dashboard for more information.
Documents & Reports:
- Employment First Executive Order Summary
- Employment First Report 2016-17: Quarter Four
- Employment First Report 2017-18: Quarter One
- Employment First Report 2017-18: Quarter Two
- Employment First Report 2017-18: Quarter Three
- Pennsylvania Employment First Act 36 of 2018
- Employment First Act of 2018 – Interagency Priorities & Recommendations
- Employment First Oversight Commission – First Annual Report (2019)
- Employment First Cabinet - January 2020 Updates & Progress Report
- Employment First Oversight Commission - Annual Report (2020)
- Employment First Cabinet - January 2021 Updates & Progress Report
- Employment First Oversight Commission - Annual Report (2021)
- Employment First Cabinet - January 2022 Updates & Progress Report
- Employment First Oversight Commission - Annual Report (2022)
- Employment First Cabinet - January 2023 Updates, Progress Report, and Future Framework
- Employment First Oversight Commission - Annual Report (2023)
- Employment First Cabinet - January 2024 Update & Progress Report
- Employment First Oversight Commission - Annual Report (2024)
- Employment First Cabinet – January 2025 Annual Report