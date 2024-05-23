Orientation and Mobility Specialist - Career Opportunities

Orientation and Mobility Specialists help people who are blind or visually impaired to develop the skills necessary for independent and safe travel within their homes, workplaces and communities. The use of the sighted guide technique, the long cane and electronic travel aides are some of the system techniques by which people who are blind or visually impaired orient themselves to their surroundings and move about safely and efficiently.
Career Opportunities Available Statewide
OVR continually accepts applications for Orientation and Mobility Specialists. There are 6 BBVS District Office locations that provide a wide range of services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired throughout Pennsylvania.
Residency Requirements
**Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived and no written test is required.** You will be rated on your experience and training. Score is based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Minimum Requirements
Successful completion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Orientation and Mobility Intern program; or
Successful completion of an approved college or university orientation and mobility program which includes study in such areas as the history of orientation and mobility; the psychological effects of blindness; identification of common eye disorders, sensory devices and travel techniques; and a practicum in orientation and mobility; or
Possess a valid Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist certificate issued by the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals (ACVREP).
You must submit documentation from the agency which provided your training in an orientation and mobility program **OR** a transcript from your college or university **OR** a list of completed coursework.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. OVR Orientation and Mobility Specialists work full time and pay is based on 37.5 hours per week. The starting salary for Orientation and Mobility Specialist positions is Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select **Standard**). Commonwealth benefits available to new employees include: medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan.
Application Process
**APPLICATIONS FOR ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY SPECIALIST POSITIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including Orientation and Mobility Specialist positions, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have any questions about OVR Orientation and Mobility Specialist opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.