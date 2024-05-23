Mandatory Postings

Postings required by the state

You can download these posters for free from the links below. Each link tells you what's on the poster, which employers need to put it up, and who to contact if you need more info. Put these posters where everyone can easily see and read them. Not having these posters can lead to fines.

Abstract of the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act Form:

Form No. LLC-5 Posting requirements:

All PA Employers of Minors Contact:

Hours of Work for Minors Under 18 Form:

Form No. LLC-17

Posting requirements:

Abstract of Equal Pay Law Form:

Form No. LLC-8 Posting requirements:

All PA Employers Contact:

Pennsylvania Right to Know Law Forms:

Form No. LIBC-262

Form No. LIBC-262(ESP) Posting requirements:

Public Employers (State, County, Township, etc.) Contact:

Unemployment Compensation Form:

Form No. UC-700 Posting requirements:

All Employers Contact:

Workers’ Compensation Insurance Posting Form:

Form No. LIBC-500 Posting requirements:

All Employers Contact:

