To safeguard the personal data of Pennsylvania's unemployment claimants against fraudulent activity, we have added multi-factor authentication (MFA) to the Unemployment Compensation (UC) system login process. All claimants must set up MFA beginning on February 27, 2022.
How it Works
After entering your usual login credentials, you'll have the option to receive a temporary verification code via a text message or email. You must retrieve and enter that code before you can access the UC dashboard.
You must have a valid cell phone number or email on record to complete the MFA process. If your contact information needs to be updated, contact the UC Service Center.
Getting Started
- Sign in or register with the UC System
- Input your username and password and click "Sign In."
- Select the method by which you'll receive your temporary verification code. You can receive codes via text message or email.
- Once you've selected a method, the system will send you to the page to request the verification code. You should click the "Send Me a Verification Code" button to generate the code.
- You will then be taken to the verification page to input your code.
If you chose to receive an email verification, the email you receive may look something like this:
If you chose to receive a text verification, the text you receive may look something like this:
Note: If you click the 'didn't receive the code' link, the system will send another email or text message. The only thing that refreshes on the verification page is the message ID at the top.
6. After successfully completing MFA, you will then be redirected to your UC dashboard.
For more information, please review the MFA User Guide - (En Español).
MFA Frequently Asked Questions
With Single Factor Authentication (ID.me), if someone has access to your username and password, they will have full access to your UC account. With MFA in place, protected information cannot be accessed if your username and password are stolen. If someone tries to access your account, they will need your password and the code accessible only by you.
MFA and ID.me both enhance the system's security by using different identity verification methods and preventing fraudsters from gaining access to sensitive information.
If the email isn't delivered, you may need to check your junk/spam mail or contact your email provider.
If the text/SMS code isn't delivered, you may need to check with your mobile provider. Note: Standard text message and data rates may apply.
If you receive a code that you did not request it means someone may be attempting to gain access to your account. If this happens, it is recommended that you log in to your UC dashboard and change your password. You do not need to file a fraud report in this instance.
The MFA process will automatically pick the contact information based on what is listed in your UC dashboard.
The only way to update your phone number and email is by calling the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284 (Monday - Friday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm (EST) and selecting Option 3. A UC representative will manually update your contact information on your UC dashboard.
If the issue is that you cannot log in, call the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284 (Monday - Friday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm (EST) and select Option 3.
You can also file your weekly claim by phone using the automated system at 888-255-4728.
A warning message will pop up if you input a code with fewer than six digits.
Important Terms and Abbreviations
MFA - Multi-Factor Authentication
ID.me - Our technology partner to secure digital identity verification
UC - Unemployment Compensation program
L&I - Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry