Generally, first you should identify the state, or states, where you worked and were paid wages during your base year.

If you have earned wages in only one state during your base year period, you should file for unemployment compensation (UC) with the state where you worked. If you have earned wages in more than one state during your base year period, you must file a Combined Wage Claim (CWC) by contacting one of the states where you worked and were paid wages during your base year.

More information is available on other state's unemployment services.

If you need assistance in determining the state where you should file your UC claim, you should contact the UC service center by phone at 888-313-7284.