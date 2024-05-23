PA Minimum Wage Law

Minimum Wage Act in PA
Download mandatory workplace posters that must be placed in every Pennsylvania business governed by the Minimum Wage Act below.
Minimum Wage Law Resources:
- Minimum Wage Act of 1968
- Regulations for Minimum WageOpens In A New Window
- Minimum Wage Advisory Board
- Overtime Rules
- Complaint Form for Minimum and Overtime Wages (Form LLC-22)
- Resumen de la Ley de Salario Mínimo
- Formulario De Reclamo De Sueldo (Form LLC-9S)
Employer Applications for Sub-Minimum Wage
Contact Labor Law Compliance
Altoona Regional Office
1130 12th Ave., Suite 200
Altoona, PA 16601-3486
Phone: 1-877-792-8198 or 814-940-6224
Harrisburg Regional Office
1301 L&I Building
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0019
Phone: 1-800-932-0665 or 717-705-5969
Philadelphia Regional Office
110 North 8th St.
Suite 203
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: 215-560-1858 or 1-877-817-9497
Pittsburgh Regional Office
301 5th Ave.
Suite 350
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Scranton Regional Office
201-B State Office Building
100 Lackawanna Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503-1923
Phone: 1-877-214-3962 or 570-963-4577