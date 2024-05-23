Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PA Minimum Wage Law

    The Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, as amended in 2006, establishes a fixed Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate for employees in Pennsylvania. It also sets forth compliance-related duties for the Department of Labor & Industry and for employers. In addition, the Minimum Wage Act provides penalties for noncompliance. Access the Minimum Wage Advisory Board for upcoming meeting times and agendas.

    Minimum Wage Act in PA

    Download mandatory workplace posters that must be placed in every Pennsylvania business governed by the Minimum Wage Act below.

    minimum wage law 8.5x11 poster

    Minimum Wage Law Resources:

    Employer Applications for Sub-Minimum Wage

    Contact Labor Law Compliance

    Altoona Regional Office

    1130 12th Ave., Suite 200
    Altoona, PA 16601-3486
    Phone: 1-877-792-8198 or 814-940-6224

    Harrisburg Regional Office

    1301 L&I Building
    651 Boas St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17120-0019
    Phone: 1-800-932-0665 or 717-705-5969

    Philadelphia Regional Office

    110 North 8th St.
    Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: 215-560-1858 or 1-877-817-9497

    Pittsburgh Regional Office

    301 5th Ave.
    Suite 350
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

    Scranton Regional Office

    201-B State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Ave.
    Scranton, PA 18503-1923
    Phone: 1-877-214-3962 or 570-963-4577