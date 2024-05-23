Labor Law
Improving worker pay, sick leave and protections.
Act 102 prohibits a health care facility from requiring employees to work more than agreed to, predetermined and regularly scheduled work shifts. Employees involved in direct patient care or clinical care services who receive an hourly wage or who are classified as nonsupervisory employees for collective bargaining purposes are covered under Act 102.
Act 72 addresses the misclassification of construction workers to protect workers’ rights and ensure they receive fair compensation and benefits. The law presumes construction workers to be employees unless they meet certain criteria to be classified as independent contractors.
Act 75 prohibits the employment of unauthorized employees; requires construction industry employers to verify the Social Security numbers of employees; and imposes penalties.
If you believe you are owed money by your employer, please file a complaint using the Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint Form.
The Wage Payment and Collection Law was designed to ensure that employees are paid on time for work performed.