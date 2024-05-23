Make a Payment to the PA Department of Labor & Industry

Unemployment Compensation (UC) Overpayment – Claimant
Payments towards overpaid UC benefits may be completed online at benefits.uc.pa.gov for UC, PEUC, EB, or UC-related FPUC and LWA benefits.
Visit the Overpayment FAQs for more information.
Checks or money orders for all federal and state overpayments should be mailed to:
Office of UC Benefits
UI Payment Services
P.O. Box 67503
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7503
UC Contact Information
Phone: 717-787-4621
Email: uchelp@pa.gov
Unemployment Compensation (UC) Tax – Employer
To make a payment towards your UC Tax obligation, please log in to the secure Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) site and choose “Make a Payment” from the left-hand navigation.
For more instructions on UC Tax payments, please review the Electronic Filing FAQs.
If you are unable to make a payment at this time, visit our Delinquency Resolution page for more information.
UC Tax Contact Information
Phone: 1-866-403-6163, Option 2
Email: uc-news@pa.gov
Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
To make an online payment to your annual fund assessment, please visit the secure BWC Payment site. You will need your assessment notice available to complete this process.
BWC Contact Information
Email: ra-libwc-assessments@pa.gov
State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF)
If your SWIF account has an eligible cancelled on non-renewed policy, you can make an online payment from the secure SWIF Payment site.
Visit the SWIF Payment FAQs for more information regarding online payments.
Cashier’s checks, certified checks, or money orders should be mailed to:
State Workers' Insurance Fund
Collections Department
100 Lackawanna Ave.
P.O. Box 5100
Scranton, PA 18505-5100
SWIF Contact Information
Phone: 570-941-1947, 570-496-4465
Email: ra-liswifcollect@pa.gov
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety (BOIS)
To make an online payment related to BOIS services such as elevator, boiler, toy registration, or secondhand registration/disinfection, please visit the secure BOIS Payment site.
Cashier’s checks, certified checks, or money order should be mailed to the address listed on your invoice.
BOIS Contact Information
Phone: 717-787-3806
Email: butoys@pa.gov, boilers@pa.gov, elevators@pa.gov
Pennsylvania Hazardous Materials Response Fund
After completing your PA Tier II (PATTS) Report online, please send your signed invoice/certification form with a check or money order enclosed.
Online payments are not currently accepted. Please visit the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know FAQs for more information.
Checks or money orders should be mailed to:
General Mailing Address
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety / Pennsafe Program
P.O. Box 68571
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8571
or
Certified Mailing Address
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety / Pennsafe Program
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
PATTS Contact Information
Email: ra-li-psaf-patts@pa.gov
1. A $5.00 non-refundable convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your (UC) transaction, before checkout.
2. Employers in a delinquency status should contact the UCTS Collections Support Staff for further assistance at 412-565-5121.
3. A $20.00 non-refundable convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your (SWIF) transaction, before checkout.
4. A $5.00 non-refundable convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your (BOIS) transaction, before checkout.
Online Payments
To better serve our customers, the Department of Labor & Industry offers the ability to make payments for certain accounts online. Use your Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card to make a payment on the department’s convenient and secure online payment system.
Online Credit Card Payments:
Credit card payments are only accepted for unpaid Boiler and Elevator invoices.
A $5.00 convenience fee will be charged to cover the department’s administrative costs. The convenience fee will be displayed when you enter your payment and credit card. This charge is non-refundable.
Have the following information ready to make your payment:
- Invoice number
- Invoice amount due
- Credit card: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express are accepted
- The credit card’s security code and expiration date
*Please note: Credit card information will not be saved or stored. Once the transaction has been processed and completed, all personal information is deleted.
- Credit card billing address
Prior to large balance payments, notify your credit card company to avoid the creditor mistaking the payment as fraudulent and declining payment.
Check or Money Order Payments
You may continue to mail your payment to the address listed on your invoice
- When making a payment by mail, please send a check or money order. Please do not send cash. The department cannot process cash payments and is not responsible for cash that is not received or that is mailed back to its sender.
- Checks or money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of PA
- To ensure prompt processing of your payment, please include a copy of your invoice coupon with any payments submitted by mail.
For more information about using this secure online payment site, see the list of Frequently Asked Questions for Online Payments.