Estimated premiums falling below $40,000 are considered “small” policies relative to the larger premium policies. Along with the application, completed officer exception forms or Voluntary Election of Coverage forms and the appropriate deposit premium or full premium payment, include five years of loss run history if available. Please refer to the Application Checklist to be certain your submission is complete and accurate. It is essential to issuing a policy.

If information is missing, the payment will be returned in full with no coverage in force. All applicants wishing to insure their domestic workers are required to provide a Federal Identification Number (FEIN).



To insured domestic workers, whether inside the residence or outside workers, include their name and social security number and the number of hours worked per week per worker.

