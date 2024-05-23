The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    December

    United Steelworkers, Local 9305, Kathryn Standish v. Ambridge Water Authority
    PERA-C-10-173-W
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Chris P. Blount v. Allentown City School District
    PERA-C-10-418-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General
    PERA-R-11-124-E (PERA-R-777-C)
    (Final Order on Charge of Representation under PERA)

    Harrisburg City School District v. American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 90
    PERA-C-11-362-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    November

    General Teamsters, Chauffeurs Helpers, Local 249 v. Oakmont Borough
    PF-C-11-59-W
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 743 v. Upper Leacock Township
    PERA-C-11-71-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    October

    Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, California University
    PERA-C-10-244-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Manor Township Police Association v. Manor Township
    PF-C-10-63-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    September

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections, Graterford SCI
    PERA-C-07-123-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
    PF-C-09-103-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University
    PERA-C-11-79-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    August

    Fraternal Order of Police, E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2 v. City of Scranton
    PF-C-09-97-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    Greenville Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Greenville Area School District
    PERA-C-08-462-W
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    July

    Wyoming Borough Police Department v. Wyoming Borough
    PF-C-10-59-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    Michael Newman v. Walmart
    PLRA-C-11-8-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole
    PERA-R-11-108-E (PERA-R-777-C)
    (Final Order on Representation under PERA)

    June

    Tredyffrin-Easttown Education Association v. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
    PERA-C-09-508-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Harrisburg Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Harrisburg City School District
    PERA-C-11-53-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    May

    Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
    PF-C-09-83-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    AFSCME District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia, Streets Department
    PERA-C-09-398-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1400 v. City of Chester
    PF-C-10-62-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    April

    Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
    PF-C-09-95-E & PF-C-09-129-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
    PERA-C-10-10-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, Capital Police v. City of Harrisburg
    PF-C-10-61-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    Marlowe Freeman v. City of Chester
    PF-C-10-102-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    March

    Minersville Area Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA v. Minersville Area School District
    PERA-C-09-423-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Lancaster County
    PERA-U-09-465-E
    (Final Order on Representation under PERA)

    Latitia Smith v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
    PERA-C-10-438-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    February

    E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Scranton
    PF-C-05-101-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Dormont Borough
    PERA-U-09-254-W
    (PERA-R-5284-W)
    (Final Order on Representation under PERA)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Abington Heights School District
    PERA-U-09-440-E
    (PERA-R-793-C)
    (Final Order on Representation under PERA)

    Rochester Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Rochester Area School District
    PERA-C-09-448-W
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Cambria County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association v. Cambria County
    PERA-C-10-24-W
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27 Delaware v. Springfield Township
    PF-C-10-96-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

    January

    Chambersburg Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chambersburg Area School District
    PERA-C-09-407-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Capital City Lodge No. 12, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Harrisburg
    PF-C-09-94-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)