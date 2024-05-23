The .gov means its official.

December

United Steelworkers, Local 9305, Kathryn Standish v. Ambridge Water Authority

PERA-C-10-173-W

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Chris P. Blount v. Allentown City School District

PERA-C-10-418-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General

PERA-R-11-124-E (PERA-R-777-C)

(Final Order on Charge of Representation under PERA)

Harrisburg City School District v. American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 90

PERA-C-11-362-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

November

General Teamsters, Chauffeurs Helpers, Local 249 v. Oakmont Borough

PF-C-11-59-W

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 743 v. Upper Leacock Township

PERA-C-11-71-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

October

Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, California University

PERA-C-10-244-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Manor Township Police Association v. Manor Township

PF-C-10-63-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

September

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections, Graterford SCI

PERA-C-07-123-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police

PF-C-09-103-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University

PERA-C-11-79-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

August

Fraternal Order of Police, E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2 v. City of Scranton

PF-C-09-97-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

Greenville Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Greenville Area School District

PERA-C-08-462-W

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

July

Wyoming Borough Police Department v. Wyoming Borough

PF-C-10-59-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

Michael Newman v. Walmart

PLRA-C-11-8-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA)

In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole

PERA-R-11-108-E (PERA-R-777-C)

(Final Order on Representation under PERA)

June

Tredyffrin-Easttown Education Association v. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

PERA-C-09-508-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Harrisburg Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Harrisburg City School District

PERA-C-11-53-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

May

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police

PF-C-09-83-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

AFSCME District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia, Streets Department

PERA-C-09-398-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1400 v. City of Chester

PF-C-10-62-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

April

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police

PF-C-09-95-E & PF-C-09-129-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County

PERA-C-10-10-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, Capital Police v. City of Harrisburg

PF-C-10-61-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

Marlowe Freeman v. City of Chester

PF-C-10-102-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

March

Minersville Area Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA v. Minersville Area School District

PERA-C-09-423-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

In the Matter of the Employes of Lancaster County

PERA-U-09-465-E

(Final Order on Representation under PERA)

Latitia Smith v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

PERA-C-10-438-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

February

E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Scranton

PF-C-05-101-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

In the Matter of the Employes of Dormont Borough

PERA-U-09-254-W

(PERA-R-5284-W)

(Final Order on Representation under PERA)

In the Matter of the Employes of Abington Heights School District

PERA-U-09-440-E

(PERA-R-793-C)

(Final Order on Representation under PERA)

Rochester Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Rochester Area School District

PERA-C-09-448-W

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Cambria County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association v. Cambria County

PERA-C-10-24-W

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27 Delaware v. Springfield Township

PF-C-10-96-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)

January

Chambersburg Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chambersburg Area School District

PERA-C-09-407-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Capital City Lodge No. 12, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Harrisburg

PF-C-09-94-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)