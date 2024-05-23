The .gov means its official.

December
United Steelworkers, Local 9305, Kathryn Standish v. Ambridge Water Authority
PERA-C-10-173-W
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Chris P. Blount v. Allentown City School District
PERA-C-10-418-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General
PERA-R-11-124-E (PERA-R-777-C)
(Final Order on Charge of Representation under PERA)
Harrisburg City School District v. American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 90
PERA-C-11-362-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
November
General Teamsters, Chauffeurs Helpers, Local 249 v. Oakmont Borough
PF-C-11-59-W
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 743 v. Upper Leacock Township
PERA-C-11-71-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
October
Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, California University
PERA-C-10-244-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Manor Township Police Association v. Manor Township
PF-C-10-63-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
September
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections, Graterford SCI
PERA-C-07-123-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
PF-C-09-103-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University
PERA-C-11-79-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
August
Fraternal Order of Police, E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2 v. City of Scranton
PF-C-09-97-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
Greenville Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Greenville Area School District
PERA-C-08-462-W
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
July
Wyoming Borough Police Department v. Wyoming Borough
PF-C-10-59-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
Michael Newman v. Walmart
PLRA-C-11-8-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA)
In the Matter of the Employes of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole
PERA-R-11-108-E (PERA-R-777-C)
(Final Order on Representation under PERA)
June
Tredyffrin-Easttown Education Association v. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
PERA-C-09-508-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Harrisburg Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Harrisburg City School District
PERA-C-11-53-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
May
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
PF-C-09-83-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
AFSCME District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia, Streets Department
PERA-C-09-398-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1400 v. City of Chester
PF-C-10-62-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
April
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police
PF-C-09-95-E & PF-C-09-129-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
PERA-C-10-10-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, Capital Police v. City of Harrisburg
PF-C-10-61-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
Marlowe Freeman v. City of Chester
PF-C-10-102-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
March
Minersville Area Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA v. Minersville Area School District
PERA-C-09-423-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
In the Matter of the Employes of Lancaster County
PERA-U-09-465-E
(Final Order on Representation under PERA)
Latitia Smith v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
PERA-C-10-438-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
February
E.B. Jermyn Lodge No. 2, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Scranton
PF-C-05-101-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
In the Matter of the Employes of Dormont Borough
PERA-U-09-254-W
(PERA-R-5284-W)
(Final Order on Representation under PERA)
In the Matter of the Employes of Abington Heights School District
PERA-U-09-440-E
(PERA-R-793-C)
(Final Order on Representation under PERA)
Rochester Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Rochester Area School District
PERA-C-09-448-W
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Cambria County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association v. Cambria County
PERA-C-10-24-W
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27 Delaware v. Springfield Township
PF-C-10-96-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)
January
Chambersburg Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chambersburg Area School District
PERA-C-09-407-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Capital City Lodge No. 12, Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Harrisburg
PF-C-09-94-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PLRA and ACT 111)