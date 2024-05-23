Important UC Claimant Information

Opening claims too early or late is a common problem that delays claims. You must open your claim during the exact week (Sunday through Saturday) when you are first unemployed.

Don’t open too early

Did you just work a full week, and now it’s Friday night and you’d like to get a jump-start on your unemployment claim for next week? STOP! It is too early to open a claim. You must wait for the next calendar week to begin (Sunday).

Don’t open too late

Do you already have a claim that will reactivate now that you are unemployed again? Filing a weekly claim is NOT the first thing you need to do! You first need to REOPEN your claim, and you must do that during the first week you are unemployed. It is very similar to opening a new claim.

After you reopen your claim during the week when you are first unemployed, you will file weekly claims for payments starting with the upcoming Sunday. You cannot go directly into the weekly claims process without first reopening your claim.