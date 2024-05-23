ACDHH Meetings
It is comprised of 17 members. The members are not paid for their council work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings.
ODHH provides staff support to the Council. If you have questions, contact our office.
The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing meetings are held in person and virtually.
Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH.
Meetings are accessible via State-Registered interpreters, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART), and an assistive listening system.
Additional accommodations will be provided upon request.
Application Process for ACDHH Membership
- Complete your application.
- Mail your application to ODHH at 651 Boas Street, Room 700, Harrisburg, PA 17121.
- Applications will be copied and given to the Council's Membership Chairperson
- When a vacancy exists, the Membership Chairperson will contact and verify all applicants' continued interest to serve on the council.
- Prior to the Council discussing and making recommendations at a quarterly meeting, applications will be distributed to Council members for review
- During the meeting, members will discuss the applications and make a recommendation to the Governor for appointment. Applicants are permitted to attend the meeting and may address the Council. The potential members will be excused from the meeting during discussion and voting.
- Recommendations are given to the Governor's office.
- The Governor will appoint or deny the Council's recommendation. The Governor has the power to agree with the Council, deny the recommendation, appoint a person of his/her choosing, or leave it vacant until a suitable applicant is available.
- Once appointed, the new member will receive an appointment letter and certificate in the mail. The letter will include the expiration date of the member's term.
- The new member must take the oath (certificate), have it notarized and return it to the Governor's office.
- ODHH and the Council Chairperson will inform new members of the Council's current activities, meeting dates, and reimbursement procedures.