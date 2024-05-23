It is comprised of 17 members. The members are not paid for their council work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings.

ODHH provides staff support to the Council. If you have questions, contact our office.

The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing meetings are held in person and virtually.

Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH.

Meetings are accessible via State-Registered interpreters, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART), and an assistive listening system.

Additional accommodations will be provided upon request.