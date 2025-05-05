A First Report of Injury (FROI) is required to establish a claim in the Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS). Forms received by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation prior to submission of the initial FROI transaction cannot be uploaded by the bureau into WCAIS, as there is no claim established in the system to which the form can be attached or filed.

Please remember: For all data and information which is submitted to the department via EDI or upload, a true and correct copy still must be provided to the claimant consistent with the Act, regulations and/or any applicable department-issued policy statement.

More information on electronic filing in WCAIS, including form format, can be found in Section 2.1, "Electronic Data Reporting Format," of the EDI Claims Implementation Guide.

Forms required to be filed with the bureau can be provided in one of several ways: