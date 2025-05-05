Vision Rehabilitation Therapists (VRTs) help individuals safely and efficiently carry out their daily activities at home, on the job and in the community. VRTs promote optimal personal and social adjustment to blindness, leading to self-sufficiency and independent living.
Statewide Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Career Opportunities
OVR frequently accepts applications for Vision Rehabilitation Therapists. All positions are within the Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services. There are 6 BBVS District Office locations that provide a wide range of services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired throughout Pennsylvania.
Minimum Requirements
- Successful completion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Intern program; OR
- Successful completion of an approved college or university program in rehabilitation teaching of the blind or visually impaired, vision rehabilitation therapy, teacher of the visually impaired or education with a concentration in visual impairment, and completion of a practicum; OR
- Possess a valid Certified Vision Rehabilitation Therapist certificate issued by the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals (ACVREP).
Residency Requirements
Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived, and no written test is required. You will be rated on your experience and training. Your score will be based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. Vision Rehabilitation Therapists (VRTs) work full-time, and pay is based on 37.5 hours per week. The starting salary for VRT positions statewide is Standard Pay Schedule Group, ST07, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select Standard). Full commonwealth benefits are available to new employees, including medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after thirty days of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.
Application Process
**APPLICATIONS FOR VISION REHABILITATION THERAPIST POSITIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including VRTs, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about Vision Rehabilitation Therapist opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.