Orientation and Mobility Specialists (O&Ms) help people who are blind or visually impaired to develop the skills necessary for independent and safe travel within their homes, workplaces and communities. The use of the sighted guide technique, the long cane and electronic travel aides are some of the system techniques by which people who are blind or visually impaired orient themselves to their surroundings and move about safely and efficiently.
Statewide Orientation and Mobility Specialist Career Opportunities
OVR frequently accepts applications for Orientation and Mobility Specialists. All positions are within the Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services. There are 6 BBVS District Office locations that provide a wide range of services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired throughout Pennsylvania.
Minimum Requirements
- Successful completion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Orientation and Mobility Intern program; OR
- A bachelor’s or master’s degree or certificate from an approved college or university program in orientation and mobility that includes a practicum; OR
- Possess a valid Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist certificate issued by the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals (ACVREP).
Residency Requirements
Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived, and no written test is required. You will be rated on your experience and training. Your score will be based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. Orientation and Mobility Specialists (O&Ms) work full-time, and pay is based on 37.5 hours per week. The starting salary for O&M positions statewide is Standard Pay Schedule Group, ST07, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select Standard). Full Commonwealth benefits are available to new employees, including medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after thirty days of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.
Application Process
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including Orientation and Mobility Specialist positions, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have any questions about Orientation and Mobility Specialist opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.