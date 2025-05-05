The internship program enables students to acquire knowledge and experience in the areas of federal laws and regulations, state policy and procedure and case management while completing the internship requirement for a university O&M/VRT program. This program prepares Orientation and Mobility (O&M) and Vision Rehabilitation Therapist (VRT) Interns for a career in the VR field wherein they will provide services to eligible people with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence.
Statewide Orientation and Mobility Specialist/Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Internship Opportunities
OVR frequently accepts applications for Orientation & Mobility (O&M) and Vision Rehabilitation Therapist (VRT) Intern positions. All positions are within the Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services. There are 6 BBVS District Office locations that provide a wide range of services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired throughout Pennsylvania. Actual internship locations throughout the state are identified as current O&M/VRT vacancies occur - there must be an O&M/VRT vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office.
Minimum Requirements
Orientation and Mobility Intern: Current enrollment in the final year of an accredited bachelor's or master's program or certificate program in orientation and mobility.
Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Intern: Current enrollment in the final year of an accredited bachelor's or master's program or certificate program in rehabilitation teaching, vision rehabilitation therapy, teacher of the visually impaired or education with a concentration in visual impairment.
Necessary Special Requirements
Authorization by the college or university for the student to participate in the Commonwealth's O&M/VRT Intern Program. Upon entering the internship, the student must be enrolled in the final semester of the appropriate degree or certificate program.
**Note: Upon a conditional offer of employment, interns will need to work with OVR to ensure that an affiliation agreement is on file between their college/university and OVR.**
Residency Requirements
Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived, and no written test is required. You will be rated on your experience and training. Your score will be based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. The O&M/VRT Intern opportunity provides paid, professional work experience of a training nature in a highly structured internship. Interns work full-time and start at Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select Standard). Full Commonwealth benefits are available to new employees, including medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after thirty days of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.
If you successfully complete the internship and obtain your degree/certificate, you may then serve an additional two months as an intern to complete your probationary period and be promoted to Orientation and Mobility Specialist or Vision Rehabilitation Therapist with an increase in salary to Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01.
Application Process
You should apply at the beginning of the semester prior to the final semester of your appropriate degree or certificate program.
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including internship opportunities, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about Orientation and Mobility and Vision Rehabilitation Therapy Internship opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.