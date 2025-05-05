The internship program enables students to acquire knowledge and experience in the areas of federal laws and regulations, state policy and procedure, and counseling and case management while completing the internship requirement for a university master's degree in a rehabilitation counseling program. This program prepares Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Interns (VRC Interns) for a career in the VR field wherein they will provide services to eligible people with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence.
Statewide Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Internship Opportunities
OVR frequently accepts applications for Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern positions. All positions are in the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) within the Department of Labor and Industry. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern positions exist throughout the state in OVR's 21 District Office locations. Actual internship locations throughout the state are identified as current counselor vacancies occur – there must be a VRC vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office.
Minimum Requirements
Current enrollment in the final year of a master's degree program in vocational rehabilitation counseling, rehabilitation education or rehabilitation administration.
Necessary Special Requirements
Authorization by the college or university for the student to participate in the Commonwealth's Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern Program. Upon entering the internship, the student must be enrolled in the final semester of the appropriate master's degree program.
**Note: Upon a conditional offer of employment, interns will need to work with OVR to ensure that an affiliation agreement is on file between their college/university and OVR.**
Residency Requirements
Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived, and no written test is required. You will be rated on your experience and training. Your score will be based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. The Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern (VRC Intern) opportunity provides paid, professional work experience of a training nature in a highly structured internship. Interns work full-time and start at Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 01, and for VRC Interns in OVR's Philadelphia and Norristown district offices, Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 09 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select Standard). Full Commonwealth benefits are available to new employees, including medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after thirty days of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.
If you successfully complete the internship and obtain your degree, you may then serve an additional two months as an intern to complete your probationary period and be promoted to Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) with an increase in salary to Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01, and for VRCs in OVR's Philadelphia and Norristown district offices, Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 05.
Application Process
You should apply at the beginning of the semester prior to the final semester of your master's degree program.
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including internship opportunities, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Internship opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.