Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors help individuals with disabilities obtain employment and improve their daily life. With OVR you will enjoy a satisfying career that empowers Pennsylvanians with disabilities to achieve economic and personal independence. OVR provides services to eligible people with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence.
Statewide Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Opportunities
OVR frequently accepts applications for Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor positions. All positions are in the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) within the Department of Labor and Industry. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor positions exist throughout the state in OVR's 21 District Offices, including the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (BVRS), the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) and at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) in Johnstown.
Minimum Requirements
- Successful completion of the Commonwealth's Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern program; OR
- A master's degree in vocational rehabilitation, mental health, special education, social work, human services, psychology, business administration, human resources, public administration or a closely related field; OR
- Certification as a Rehabilitation Counselor by the Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification; OR
- Proof of approval to sit for the Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification's (CRCC’s) certification examination, as provided by the CRCC, and completion of a master's degree.
Residency Requirements
Pennsylvania residency requirement is waived, and no written test is required. You will be rated on your experience and training. Your score will be based on meeting Minimum Experience and Training Requirements as reported on application. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.
Background Verification
All positions in this job title come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If your background is unacceptable, you will be disqualified for employment in such positions. You will receive information about these requirements and how to obtain the required reports at the time you are being considered for employment.
Salary and Benefits
OVR offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors (VRCs) work full-time, and pay is based on 37.5 hours per week. The starting salary for VRC positions statewide is Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01, and for VRCs in OVR's Philadelphia and Norristown district offices Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 05 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select Standard). Full Commonwealth benefits are available to new employees, including medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after thirty days of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.
Application Process
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including VRCs, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.