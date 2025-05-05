UC eligibility cannot be predetermined. Your eligibility will be based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) after you have filed your claim. Information regarding eligibility and considerations can be found here.
- Every five years, the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is required by Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation Law to recalculate solvency triggers that are then reflected in employer tax rates, employee contribution rates and claimant benefit reduction rates. When the balance in the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund is insolvent – as defined in the UC Law -- the department is required to implement solvency measures that reduce claimant benefit amounts and increase employer/employee tax rates.
What this means for you:
Per Pennsylvania's UC Law, benefit payments for payable weeks of unemployment will be reduced by 3.2 percent beginning with the week ending January 7, 2023.
This will replace the current 2.4 percent benefit reduction that went into effect with week ending January 6, 2018.
The benefits reduction affects all claimants receiving regular UC benefits regardless of when their claims first became effective.
- For claimants whose claims first go into effect after January 1, 2023, weekly benefit amounts will increase by 2 percent over the 2022 rates.
What this means for you:
The maximum weekly benefit amount is increasing from $594 to $605.
Assuming no other deductions, a person earning the maximum weekly benefit amount would receive a $585 payment with the 3.2 percent reduction factored in.