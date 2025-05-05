School/Reasonable Assurance FAQs

Reasonable assurance in written, verbal, or implied form that provides a school employee with notice that it is the "intent of the district to have the individual return in the same capacity during the upcoming school year or term."

This means that a person with reasonable assurance, no matter what position they are in, understands that while they will be unemployed during the district's traditional break, they will be returning to work for the district when the next school year or term resumes.

School employees working under continuing contracts are considered reasonable assurance and should be found ineligible for benefits during the summer months as long as their contract is intact for the upcoming school year and there are no other mitigating factors that could cause them to be eligible for unemployment.



Example: If an individual working for a school district during the 2020-2021 school year and has a reasonable assurance of returning to work for the same or a different school district or another type of educational institution for the 2021-2022 school year, he or she is ineligible for benefits during the summer of 2021.

