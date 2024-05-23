PA Minimum Wage Law

About the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act
L&I investigates all complaints of suspected violations of the PA Minimum Wage Act, which establishes a minimum wage, overtime rate and employer compliance duties.
Examples of Minimum Wage Act Violations:
- Employees being paid less than $7.25/hour
- Tipped workers making less than $2.83/hour
- Employers taking tip credits from tipped workers who make less than $135 in tips per month
- Employees not being paid 1.5 times their regular rate after 40 hours worked in a workweek
- Employers who do not maintain accurate records of employee earnings
- Employers who deduct credit card or other payment processing fees from an employee's tips
Minimum Wage Act Mandatory Postings
Download mandatory workplace posters that must be placed in every Pennsylvania business governed by the Minimum Wage Act below.