    PA Minimum Wage Law

    The Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act establishes a fixed Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate for employees in Pennsylvania. It also sets forth requirements for employers regarding record retention. In addition, the Act provides penalties for noncompliance, establishes duties for the Department of Labor & Industry, and establishes the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.

    File a Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint

    About the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act

    L&I investigates all complaints of suspected violations of the PA Minimum Wage Act, which establishes a minimum wage, overtime rate and employer compliance duties.

    Examples of Minimum Wage Act Violations:

    • Employees being paid less than $7.25/hour
    • Tipped workers making less than $2.83/hour
    • Employers taking tip credits from tipped workers who make less than $135 in tips per month
    • Employees not being paid 1.5 times their regular rate after 40 hours worked in a workweek
    • Employers who do not maintain accurate records of employee earnings
    • Employers who deduct credit card or other payment processing fees from an employee's tips

    Minimum Wage Resources

    Minimum Wage Act Mandatory Postings

    Download mandatory workplace posters that must be placed in every Pennsylvania business governed by the Minimum Wage Act below.

    Employer Applications for Sub-Minimum Wage

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Call us

    Please call our main line and select the prevailing wage option at 1-800-932-0665.

    Call us

    Have Questions?

    Contact one of our District Offices.

    Office Information