    Act 72: Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

    The Construction Workplace Misclassification Act (Act 72) which went into effect on Feb. 10, 2011, establishes a definition of "independent contractor" for purposes of workers' compensation, unemployment compensation, and worker classification in the construction industry.

    File an Online Complaint
    Download PDF Complaint Form

    Filing Instructions

    Online Submissions:

    1.  The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    2.  Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
    3.  If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.

    Manual Submissions:

    1. The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov,  or mailed to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

     

    la Ley de Malclasificación en el Sector Construcción (Ley 72)

    El 10 de febrero del 2011, la Ley de Malclasificación en el Sector Construcción (Ley 72) comenzó a funcionar. En Pennsylvania, el malclasificar empleados como si fueran contratistas independientes es ilegal en cuanto a toda actividad de construcción ya sea residencial o comercial. El Departamento de Labor e Industria de Pennsylvania hace cumplir la Ley 72.

    Malclasificación En El Sector Construcción Formulario De Queja
    Ley De Malclasificación En El Sector Construcción Ley Núm. 72

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Call us

    Please call our main line and select the prevailing wage option at 1-800-932-0665.

    Call us

    Have Questions?

    Contact one of our District Offices.

    Office Information