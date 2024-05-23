File a Child Labor Complaint

Online Submissions:
- The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
- Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
- If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.
Manual Submissions:
- The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov or mailed to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Overview
The Child Labor Act provides for the health, safety and welfare of minors by:
- prohibiting their employment or work in certain establishments and occupations;
- under certain ages, restricting their hours of labor;
- regulating certain conditions of their employment; and
- requiring work permits for minors under the age of 18.
Law Information
Child Labor Act Law The Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, protects the health, safety, and welfare of children employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, regulating work conditions, and requiring work permits for children hired to fill a position. The Fair Labor Standards Act, the federal child labor law, also applies in Pennsylvania. Where the laws overlap, the most protective standard applies.
Child Labor Law Regulations Child Labor Act regulations include regulations pertaining to the employment and issuance of special permits regarding minors in certain entertainment performances, as well as prohibits or limits minors from working in specific occupations.