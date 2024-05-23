Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File a Child Labor Complaint

    The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) enforces child labor laws, which ensure the protection of young workers by regulating employment types, working hours, and hazardous tasks. If you think you have witnessed or experienced a Child Labor Act violation, you can file a complaint— L&I will investigate. 

     

    These forms are used for complaints under the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act of 2012, P.L. 1209, No. 151. Persons filling out these forms should complete all questions and attach any additional information which may be applicable to your claim.

    File an online complaint
    Download PDF Complaint Form

    Online Submissions:

    1.  The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    2.  Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
    3.  If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.

    Manual Submissions:

    1. The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov or mailed to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

     

    Overview

    The Child Labor Act provides for the health, safety and welfare of minors by:

    1. prohibiting their employment or work in certain establishments and occupations;
    2. under certain ages, restricting their hours of labor;
    3. regulating certain conditions of their employment; and
    4. requiring work permits for minors under the age of 18.

     

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Call us

    Call the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance at 1-800-932-0665 or 717-787-4671.

    Call us

    Email us

    Send an email to: ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov

    Email us

    Mail the complaint form

    Download the PDF version of the complaint form, fill it out and mail it to us: Bureau of Labor Law Compliance 1301 Labor and Industry Building 651 Boas Street Harrisburg, PA 17121