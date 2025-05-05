Apply to Receive Federal Surplus Property

Overview
The Pennsylvania Federal Surplus Property Program connects local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits with extra federal assets and equipment. Through this program, millions of dollars’ worth of property is put into public use in Pennsylvania.
What is federal surplus
Federal surplus property is no longer wanted or needed by federal agencies. It is then made available for donation to eligible nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations. A nominal service fee is charged to cover the program’s administrative costs.
Who is eligible for donations
The Federal Surplus Property Program uses federal guidelines to determine participant eligibility. Generally, non-profit, tax-exempt organizations qualify to receive donated federal surplus property.
Example of eligible organizations include:
- Municipalities
- Councils of governments
- Schools
- Colleges and universities
- Licensed day care centers
- Museums
- Public libraries
- Hospitals
- Fire and rescue departments
- Shelters and food banks
- Providers of assistance to the needy and low income
- Scout troops
- Red Cross
- Veteran-owned small businesses
- Veterans' Organizations (PDF)
- U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) Contractors (PDF)
What is available
The Federal Surplus Property Program provides:
- Medical equipment
- Vehicles
- Office supplies
- Furniture
- Kitchen equipment
How to acquire surplus items
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1
Apply for eligibility
We use federal guidelines to determine organization eligibility for federal surplus donations. Supplemental required documents (PDF) must be submitted with your Federal Surplus Application.
You must reapply every three years. Some documents, like the IRS letter, SBA letter, or Articles of Incorporation, don't need to be resubmitted unless there's a change in status or legal name.
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2
View inventory
Browse all available items in our Harrisburg warehouse below.
Search the federal surplus inventory
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3
Request items
If your item isn't in the surplus inventory, use the form below to ask us to look out for it.
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4
Contact us for details
Call the Main Distribution Center at 800-235-1555 during normal business hours to ask about item condition, fees, and to schedule a visit to see the property.
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5
Collect your item
View Harrisburg Distribution Center hours and location details on the Federal Surplus Property Program contact page.
Directions:
- From our Distribution Center offices, turn left as you exit the main parking lot.
- At the stop sign, turn left onto Parkway Boulevard.
- Turn left before going through the traffic light at State Street and enter the State Street Commons.
- Pass the State Street Commons Plaza and go through the automatic gate.
- Go straight through the parking lot to the green fence.
- Go through that gate and the docks will be on the left.
Program rules and requirements
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Start using it quicklyItems must be put into use within 12 months of getting them.
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Keep using itItems must be used for at least 12 months after you start using them.
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Longer rules for expensive itemsItems valued at $5,000 or more new must be used for at least 18 months. Aircraft, boats, and gifts from foreign countries all have extended use periods.
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No personal useItems are strictly for your organization only. No personal use is allowed.
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No trading or sellingYou cannot sell, loan, barter, trade, encumber, or take apart items for parts during the required use period without permission from the program director.
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AuditsSurplus property counts as federal financial aid, meaning it may need to follow specific federal audit rules (the Single Audit Act of 1984 and Uniform Guidance - Subpart F).
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PenaltiesBreaking these rules may force your organization to pay the U.S. government the full value of the property.
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Non-discriminationThe program follows federal laws that ban discrimination based on race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.
Helpful forms
- Update Representative Certification Form (PDF)
- Vendor Registration
- Museum Access Certification Statement (PDF)
- W9 Form (PDF)
- Cannibalization Request (PDF)
- Request Extension to Place in Use (PDF)
- Request Permission to Trade-in (PDF)
- Vehicle Spec Sheet (PDF)
- Federal Surplus Application: Required Documents (PDF)