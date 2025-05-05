Apply to Receive Federal Surplus Property

Overview

The Pennsylvania Federal Surplus Property Program connects local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits with extra federal assets and equipment. Through this program, millions of dollars’ worth of property is put into public use in Pennsylvania.



What is federal surplus

Federal surplus property is no longer wanted or needed by federal agencies. It is then made available for donation to eligible nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations. A nominal service fee is charged to cover the program’s administrative costs.



Who is eligible for donations

The Federal Surplus Property Program uses federal guidelines to determine participant eligibility. Generally, non-profit, tax-exempt organizations qualify to receive donated federal surplus property.

Example of eligible organizations include:

Municipalities

Councils of governments

Schools

Colleges and universities

Licensed day care centers

Museums

Public libraries

Hospitals

Fire and rescue departments

Shelters and food banks

Providers of assistance to the needy and low income

Scout troops

Red Cross

Veteran-owned small businesses

Veterans' Organizations (PDF)

U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) Contractors (PDF)



What is available

The Federal Surplus Property Program provides: