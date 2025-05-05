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    Department of General Services

    Apply to Receive Federal Surplus Property

    Access donated federal assets and equipment for eligible organizations, including local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits.

    Submit your eligibility application

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Federal Surplus Property Program connects local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits with extra federal assets and equipment. Through this program, millions of dollars’ worth of property is put into public use in Pennsylvania.
     

    What is federal surplus

    Federal surplus property is no longer wanted or needed by federal agencies. It is then made available for donation to eligible nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations. A nominal service fee is charged to cover the program’s administrative costs. 
     

    Who is eligible for donations

    The Federal Surplus Property Program uses federal guidelines to determine participant eligibility. Generally, non-profit, tax-exempt organizations qualify to receive donated federal surplus property.  

    Example of eligible organizations include:

    What is available

    The Federal Surplus Property Program provides:

    • Medical equipment
    • Vehicles
    • Office supplies
    • Furniture
    • Kitchen equipment
       

    How to acquire surplus items

    1. 1

      Apply for eligibility

      We use federal guidelines to determine organization eligibility for federal surplus donations. Supplemental required documents (PDF) must be submitted with your Federal Surplus Application.

      You must reapply every three years. Some documents, like the IRS letter, SBA letter, or Articles of Incorporation, don't need to be resubmitted unless there's a change in status or legal name. 


      Apply for eligibility (PDF)

    2. 2

      View inventory

      Browse all available items in our Harrisburg warehouse below.   
       
      Search the federal surplus inventory 
       

    3. 3

      Request items

      If your item isn't in the surplus inventory, use the form below to ask us to look out for it.
       

      Submit a needs list request (PDF) 

    4. 4

      Contact us for details

      Call the Main Distribution Center at 800-235-1555 during normal business hours to ask about item condition, fees, and to schedule a visit to see the property. 

    5. 5

      Collect your item

      View Harrisburg Distribution Center hours and location details on the Federal Surplus Property Program contact page


      Directions: 

      1. From our Distribution Center offices, turn left as you exit the main parking lot.
      2. At the stop sign, turn left onto Parkway Boulevard.
      3. Turn left before going through the traffic light at State Street and enter the State Street Commons.
      4. Pass the State Street Commons Plaza and go through the automatic gate.
      5. Go straight through the parking lot to the green fence.
      6. Go through that gate and the docks will be on the left.

    Program rules and requirements

    • Start using it quickly
      Items must be put into use within 12 months of getting them.
    • Keep using it
      Items must be used for at least 12 months after you start using them.
    • Longer rules for expensive items
      Items valued at $5,000 or more new must be used for at least 18 months. Aircraft, boats, and gifts from foreign countries all have extended use periods.
    • No personal use
      Items are strictly for your organization only. No personal use is allowed.
    • No trading or selling
      You cannot sell, loan, barter, trade, encumber, or take apart items for parts during the required use period without permission from the program director.
    • Audits
      Surplus property counts as federal financial aid, meaning it may need to follow specific federal audit rules (the Single Audit Act of 1984 and Uniform Guidance - Subpart F).
    • Penalties
      Breaking these rules may force your organization to pay the U.S. government the full value of the property.
    • Non-discrimination
      The program follows federal laws that ban discrimination based on race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

    Contact us

    Have questions or need additional information? We're here to help.

    Email the team